crime

DCI unmasks Mirema victim’s wingers as shooting mystery evolves

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 — As mystery surrounding the shooting of a middle-aged man in Nairobi’s Mirema area continues to unravel, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released supposed images of some of the women believed to be part of a criminal gang that was operating under the slain Samuel Mugo Muvota.

Muvota, 40, who is accused of running a well-organized criminal enterprise targeting revelers in high end entertainment spots and other illegal activities including fraud, was shot at close range in broad daylight on Monday by a hit man who has since been identified as Karani Gachoki.

In an earlier revelation, the DCI stated that the slain suspect had recruited over 50 women as part of his criminal gang, which they said had led to the death of some victims and broken others’ families.

“The [babes] who are experts in stupefying revelers at popular drinking spots mainly target middle aged to older men whom they suspect to have fat bank accounts,” the DCI stated.

According to the agency, the suspects would target individuals who appeared to be moneyed before proceeding to fleece them of their hard-earned money in a well-planned scheme.

The DCI pointed out that some of the suspects had been apprehended before in connection with the criminal activities, but always managed to get their freedom back thanks to their slain boss.

“Most of them have been arrested before but Muvota always came to their aid by approaching the complainants and refunding them back their money,” the agency said.

“However, most of these cases often went unreported since the drugged men are mainly married and respectable people in society who wouldn’t wish to let out the skeletons in their cupboards,” the directorate stated.

The George Kinoti-led agency further stated that most of the women have since fled the city to other areas to evade arrest.

However, the agency vowed to leave no stone unturned to ensure the suspects are brought to justice.

They advised entertainment joint owners to be on the lookout for suspicious women out to spike drinks and report to authorities for action.

