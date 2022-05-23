Connect with us

Kenya's DCI detectives were invited to Seychelles to assist in firearm investigations. /DCI.

DCI goes global after invitation to aid in firearm investigations in Seychelles

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23- Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has now gone international, after being invited to Seychelles to assist in an ongoing investigation involving firearms.

According to the DCI, the detectives from the forensic ballistic department are already in Seychelles assisting its government to unravel the firearm’s mystery.

DCI said its international recognition has been enabled by operationalization of the DCI-National Forensic Laboratory.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations thanks the government for investing in the state of the art facility and building the capacity of our officers to resolve crimes that are complex in nature,” stated DCI.

DCI said that the move also puts them at par with established investigative agencies, across the world.

