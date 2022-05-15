DCI arrests boyfriend who killed his KIMC girlfriend in Kiambu

Nairobi, Kenya May 15 – A notorious thug accused of killing his girlfriend who is a student at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) has been arrested.

John Wanyoike Kibungi, 24, was arrested in Kirigiti, Kiambu on Sunday, a day after allegedly killing Purity Wangechi.

He was arrested alongside Kanaiya Kamau and Brendan Muchiri-both accused of having assisted him to dispose of Wangechi’s body.

“The three suspects have been placed in custody for the offense of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code,” DCI said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Wangechi’s body was found near Mburira estate in Kiambu with stab wounds, police said.

“Purity’s lifeless body that had visible stab wounds and strangulation marks was found dumped by the roadside at around 6am, by a passerby who immediately notified Kiambu-based crime busters,” the DCI said.

During the investigations, the detectives said they recovered a kitchen knife concealed in Wanyoike’s waistband, that was used to stab Wangechi.

“Purity Wangechi’s body which bore visible stab wounds and strangulation marks was discovered yesterday morning by the roadside close to Mburiria estate, in Kiambu county,” DCI reported.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police said they had established that Wanyoike and Wangechi were in a relationship and that he may have killed her when she confronted him on reports that he was a criminal.