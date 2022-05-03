CRIME: Boda-boda rider arrested while trying to rob a policeman

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Two suspected thugs were arrested on Tuesday while trying to rob a police officer in Thindigua, Kiambu County.

The Police Corporal based at Kiambu Police Station had hired a motorbike to take him to GG Village, but upon arrival, the rider and a man he had picked up on their way claiming to be in distress, turned against him demanding money and other valuables.

The officer whipped out his firearm and ordered the two to surrender even as they tried to escape.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the two defied the order forcing the police officer to open fire, deflating the bike’s front tire in order to immobilise it.

He swiftly arrested them before calling for reinforcement from his counterparts at Thindigua Police Post, who responded immediately and took the two into custody.