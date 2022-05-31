Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Head of Clinical Services at Gertrude’s Hospital Thomas Ngwiri. /COURTESY

Capital Health

COVID-19 led to increased mental health issues among children – study

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – A recent study by Gertrude’s Children Hospital estimates that between 20 to 40 percent of Kenyan children may be suffering from mental illness, a situation they attribute to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Head of Clinical Services at Gertrude’s Hospital Thomas Ngwiri said the pandemic has had a negative effect on children’s mental health due to disruptions in routines, education and family, as well as concern for family income and health which he says spurred anxiety and fear among many young people whose future now seems uncertain.

According to Ngwiri there isn’t one single cause of mental illness , saying it is often a combination of genetic predisposition, temperaments or ways of thinking, and social stressors.

He noted that it can takes up to 16 months for adolescents to see a mental health professional from the onset of their symptoms.

“Parents must be vigilant to spot any signs of distress in their children such as difficulty sleeping, bedwetting after having a few dry months, difficulty concentrating or even refusal to go to school. Sometimes, mental illnesses present with physical symptoms such as abdominal pain, unexplained headaches or fainting episodes,” he stated.

Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Robert Nyarango, also reiterated that parents should help their children access professional services if they display any signs of mental illness.

He said it’s important to allow children to air their concerns, address them appropriately and embrace counselling where necessary to help them deal with mental illness.

As part of measures to address mental issues among children, Dr. Nyarango said the facility has a department that is dedicated to helping young people up to 21 years old , who are battling mental health issues.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“While talking about mental illnesses is still seen as taboo in some contexts, ignoring the topic is likely to lead to serious repercussions,” he stated.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Let’s Continue Being Cautious Of Covid-19 – President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rallied Kenyans to continue being cautious of Covid-19 saying, despite the relaxation of disease containment...

2 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 5.6pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Kenya COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 5.6 percent after 128 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours....

3 days ago

World

Experts Deliberate on Challenges, Solutions facing children in the Wake of COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – Delegates from across Africa and partners from Europe and USA have laid out a framework on child protection challenges...

6 days ago

World

UK PM Johnson under fire over ‘Partygate’ photos

London, May 24 – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday faced renewed accusations of lying, after photos emerged of him drinking at a...

1 week ago

World

New Zealand fully reopens to the world in August: Ardern

Wellington (AFP), May 11 – New Zealand will fully reopen to the world in August, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday, ending one...

May 11, 2022

World

Millions in Beijing urged to work from home to fight Covid outbreak

Beijing (AFP), May 5 – Millions of people in Beijing returned to work Thursday, many remotely, with scores of subway stations shut after a...

May 5, 2022

Capital Health

New Research from Kenya Highlights Need to Adjust COVID Vaccination Approach

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – The latest analysis on COVID-19 vaccine scale-up in Kenya by the Wellcome Trust Research Programme found that the country’s...

May 4, 2022

Fifth Estate

Post-COVID -19, journalists’ safety remains a priority

The onset of COVID-19 containment measures by the Government of Kenya upon the declaration of the virus as a pandemic in March 2019 and...

May 3, 2022