COVID-19 led to increased mental health issues among children – study

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – A recent study by Gertrude’s Children Hospital estimates that between 20 to 40 percent of Kenyan children may be suffering from mental illness, a situation they attribute to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Head of Clinical Services at Gertrude’s Hospital Thomas Ngwiri said the pandemic has had a negative effect on children’s mental health due to disruptions in routines, education and family, as well as concern for family income and health which he says spurred anxiety and fear among many young people whose future now seems uncertain.

According to Ngwiri there isn’t one single cause of mental illness , saying it is often a combination of genetic predisposition, temperaments or ways of thinking, and social stressors.

He noted that it can takes up to 16 months for adolescents to see a mental health professional from the onset of their symptoms.

“Parents must be vigilant to spot any signs of distress in their children such as difficulty sleeping, bedwetting after having a few dry months, difficulty concentrating or even refusal to go to school. Sometimes, mental illnesses present with physical symptoms such as abdominal pain, unexplained headaches or fainting episodes,” he stated.

Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Robert Nyarango, also reiterated that parents should help their children access professional services if they display any signs of mental illness.

He said it’s important to allow children to air their concerns, address them appropriately and embrace counselling where necessary to help them deal with mental illness.

As part of measures to address mental issues among children, Dr. Nyarango said the facility has a department that is dedicated to helping young people up to 21 years old , who are battling mental health issues.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“While talking about mental illnesses is still seen as taboo in some contexts, ignoring the topic is likely to lead to serious repercussions,” he stated.