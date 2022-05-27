Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

County News

Court allows police to detain men who burnt three boys feet for stealing cakes

Published

KABARNET, Kenya, May 27 – A Court in Kabarnet has allowed police to detain two men accused of inflicting burns on the feet of three boys allegedly caught stealing cakes from a bakery.

Chief Magistrate, Judith Wanjala, allowed Joseph Cherop Mduma and Daniel Koros to be detained for five days to allow the police adequate time to carry out investigations.

The Magistrate granted the Investigating Officer, Police Constable, Emmanuel Lamai, his prayers after he filed a miscellaneous application, in which he sought more time to piece up a case of probable assault causing actual bodily harm against the two accused.

Lamai told the Court that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday within showground, area where they committed the offense.

He told the Court that they needed time to record statements from the three complainants and witnesses and P3 filling, as the complainants are still admitted at the Baringo County Referral Hospital in Kabarnet.

The Investigating Officer told the Court that the men forced the three boys to insert their legs into a hot oven after suspecting them of stealing cakes worth Sh80 from his bakery.

The victims one being a class eight candidate and two in secondary school, were rescued by residents after they heard screams from the bakery on Tuesday night and were rushed to Baringo County Referral Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Residents in the area have condemned the incident, terming it unbelievable since the alleged perpetrator is said to be a pastor, hence no one expected such heinous acts from him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The case will be mentioned on May 31.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Cherargei to be charged for failure to appear in Hate Speech case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei is expected in court this morning to face charges of failing to appear in an...

April 22, 2022

Kenya

Court declares sections of Elections Act on degree requirement for MPs unconstitutional

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – The High Court has declared sections of Elections Act unconstitutional and of no legal effect. The ruling by Justice...

April 13, 2022

Top stories

Court sentences DCI Kinoti to 4 months in prison over Wanjigi guns

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – The Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti has been sentenced to four months in prison for contempt. High...

November 18, 2021

County News

Court summons Ngilu for failing to pay doctors in Kitui County

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Employment and Labour Relations court has issued summons against Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu to appear in court for failing...

October 7, 2021

County News

Israeli man handed 5 years for being in Kenya illegally

MAKUENI, Kenya Sep 24 – A man of Israeli origin has been sentenced to five years in prison for being in Kenya illegally. The...

September 25, 2021

Kenya

Two in court over hiked fuel prices as outcry rages on

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20- Two Kenyans have moved to court to challenge the recent hike in fuel prices arguing that the decision was inconsiderate...

September 20, 2021

Kenya

5 suspects have a case to answer in Willy Kimani murder case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Five accused persons in the murder of lawyer Willy Kimani, his client and taxi driver have a case to...

September 20, 2021