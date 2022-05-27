Court allows police to detain men who burnt three boys feet for stealing cakes

KABARNET, Kenya, May 27 – A Court in Kabarnet has allowed police to detain two men accused of inflicting burns on the feet of three boys allegedly caught stealing cakes from a bakery.

Chief Magistrate, Judith Wanjala, allowed Joseph Cherop Mduma and Daniel Koros to be detained for five days to allow the police adequate time to carry out investigations.

The Magistrate granted the Investigating Officer, Police Constable, Emmanuel Lamai, his prayers after he filed a miscellaneous application, in which he sought more time to piece up a case of probable assault causing actual bodily harm against the two accused.

Lamai told the Court that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday within showground, area where they committed the offense.

He told the Court that they needed time to record statements from the three complainants and witnesses and P3 filling, as the complainants are still admitted at the Baringo County Referral Hospital in Kabarnet.

The Investigating Officer told the Court that the men forced the three boys to insert their legs into a hot oven after suspecting them of stealing cakes worth Sh80 from his bakery.

The victims one being a class eight candidate and two in secondary school, were rescued by residents after they heard screams from the bakery on Tuesday night and were rushed to Baringo County Referral Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Residents in the area have condemned the incident, terming it unbelievable since the alleged perpetrator is said to be a pastor, hence no one expected such heinous acts from him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The case will be mentioned on May 31.