May 30, 2022: Comedian Walter Nyambane receives a nomination certificate from IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati who cleared him to vie for the presidency in the August 9 election.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Comedian Walter Nyambane cleared to vie for the presidency

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – Comedian Walter Mong’are Nyambane has been cleared to vie for the presidency under the Umoja Summit party.

Nyambane, a former actor in the once-popular Redykyulass comedy group was the first to get approval to be on the ballot in the August 9 presidential election.

“We have looked at all your documents and you have met all the requirements to vie for the presidency,” said Wafula Chebukati, the Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) who issued him with a nomination certificate.

Nyambane resigned as a Director of Youth Programs in the presidency and Cabinet Affairs Office in February.

He has previously served as the Communications Director at the Nairobi County Government and the Head of Radio at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

