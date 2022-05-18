Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Laikipia fire that British Soldiers were accused of setting off. /COURTESY

Kenya

Climate lobby group to petition House of Commons over enforcement of Laikipia fire court order

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – An environment lobby group will now be travelling to London, United Kingdom next month to present a protest petition to the House of Commons over the enforcement of the Laikipia Fire Court order.

The African Centre for Corrective and Preventive Action (ACCPA) and  Lolldaiga community now lament that the Kenyan government has frustrated their attempts to get justice despite court orders.

The two petitioners claim that no Inter-Governmental Liaison Committee, has been formed by Kenya and United Kingdom to look into the matter.

“We have done countless requests to attorney general, Ulinzi House and British High commission. We are calling on all Kenyans and UK citizens to condemn this attempt to defeat justice. Already we have lost countless petitioners some from complications of fire,” stated ACCPA Chair Mwangi Macharia.

On March 10th 2022, the High Court referred the matter to the Inter-Governmental Liaison Committee, which as per the Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA), is tasked with solving civil disputes between the community and the UK army.

The community and the NGO (petitioners) had accuse the UK military of starting a fire during training at the Lolldaiga Conservancy on March 25, last year.

“Without immediate intervening actions to caution and mitigate the affected community from continued effects of the fire and environmental degradation, this delay is a disregard of their dignity and inherent human rights,” he stated.

“We call upon relevant institutions both within and in UK, to comply with the orders on a timely manner to the relief of the affected persons,” said Kevin Kubai, the petitioners lawyer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the suit, the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (Batuk) together with the Lolldaiga Hills Ltd have been embroiled in a dispute with 1,496 residents of the Lolldaiga community in Nanyuki and the African Corrective and Preventive Action, an environmental NGO.

“The area continues to become a hot bed of human-animal conflicts and healh related issues which sabotage their economic and financial position amidst a global pandemic and rising cost of living,” stated Kubai.

In the matter, the petitioners say that the fire ravaged more than 10,000 acres of land, causing damage to plants, animals and affecting the communities living near the ranch.

As a result, wildlife at the 49,000-acre conservancy escaped into people’s farms destroying produce.

The inferno also emitted smoke that contained dangerous chemicals, causing adverse health effects in both people and livestock.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Raila-Karua presidential ticket most preferred – TIFA

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) has placed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga popularity ahead...

13 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kalonzo sets irreducible minimums to reconsider Azimio exit

It has emerged that the Wiper leader who announced on Monday is said to have demanded the inclusion of the portfolio offered to him...

1 hour ago

Kenya

PSVs plying Ngong road to terminate at Green Park from next Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has announced that Green park terminus will start operating on Tuesday next week. The first Public...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sialai recalls navigating external overreach during House tenure

Sialai who was first appointed as a First Clerk Assistant in Parliament in 1995, singled out the chaos that preceded the passing of the...

3 hours ago

crime

Police open probe into dramatic Mirema shooting captured on CCTV

Kasarani sub-county Commander Peter Mwanzo said the police had launched the manhunt for the suspects saying they managed to obtain the vehicle's number plate...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio lacked synchronization license to use Sauti Sol’s Extravaganza song: Copyright Board

The copyright board stated that despite the Azimio coalition having a public performance license allowing it to play both local and international music, the...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Gachagua best choice for running mate because of his strong personality – Ruto

NYERI, Kenya, May 17 – Deputy President William Ruto says his running mate Rigathi Gachagua earned the position because he has a strong personality....

18 hours ago

August Elections

Nderitu says nomination disputes reduced significantly in 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – The number of nomination disputes within political parties has significantly reduced this year as compared to last year, Registrar...

19 hours ago