Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
China's export growth slumped in April to its lowest level in almost two years, customs data showed Monday

World

China’s April exports slump to lowest in two years as virus bites

Published

Beijing , May 9 – China’s export growth slumped in April to its lowest level in almost two years, customs data showed Monday, as a Covid resurgence shuttered factories, sparked transport curbs and caused congestion at key ports.

The data shows the extent of growing damage to the world’s second largest economy as millions are confined to their homes — particularly in key business hub Shanghai — to stamp out its worst Covid resurgence since the early days of the pandemic.

Beijing has persisted with a strict zero-Covid policy involving lockdowns and mass testing, but the economic costs are mounting as manufacturing hubs and supply chains atrophy under gruelling restrictions.

Export growth plunged to 3.9 percent on-year last month, the Customs Administration said Monday.

While this was above analysts’ expectations of 2.7 percent growth according to a Bloomberg poll, it marked the lowest rate since June 2020.

Import growth was flat in April, an improvement from a 0.1 percent contraction in March, as Chinese consumers remain hesitant under a welter of restrictions across the country.

Customs spokesman Li Kuiwen tried to strike an upbeat note on Monday saying the economy still has room to make a turnaround and that its “positive fundamentals” remain unchanged.

But analysts are less optimistic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Export growth could get worse in the next couple of months due to the pandemic and China’s stringent Covid containment measures, falling external demand, and loss of orders to other regions,” Nomura chief China economist Ting Lu told AFP.

Export growth was among the key economic drivers of the last several quarters but could turn into a “drag” on the economy, he warned

Last month, China’s trade surplus came in at $51.1 billion, according to official data.

– ‘A dilemma’ –

In April, China’s biggest city Shanghai was almost entirely sealed off as it became the epicentre of the country’s worst coronavirus surge, with many factories halting production and trucker shortage causing goods to pile up at its port.

Restrictions also appear to be looming in other cities, including the capital Beijing.

“Lockdowns in large cities like Shanghai and rising input costs are major reasons” behind the underwhelming trade figures, analyst Zhaopeng Xing of ANZ Research said.

While top leaders have offered words of reassurance for tech, infrastructure and jobs, experts warn that Beijing’s unswerving adherence to its zero-Covid strategy will continue to hack into growth.

“China faces a dilemma: how to contain Omicron outbreaks without causing too much damage to the economic activities,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Downtown Beijing goes quiet as zero-Covid policy smothers capital

Beijing,  May 9 – Millions of people in Beijing stayed home on Monday as China’s capital tries to fend off a Covid-19 outbreak with...

12 mins ago

World

Western multinationals congratulate Hong Kong’s new leader

Hong Kong, May 9 – Western multinationals and local tycoons published newspaper adverts on Monday congratulating John Lee on becoming Hong Kong’s next leader,...

3 hours ago

Fifth Estate

For Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa, China is doing its part

By Yi Fan It was a sunny afternoon in Nairobi, Kenya. Under the clear blue sky a few workers were giving the final touches...

2 days ago

World

Millions in Beijing urged to work from home to fight Covid outbreak

Beijing (AFP), May 5 – Millions of people in Beijing returned to work Thursday, many remotely, with scores of subway stations shut after a...

4 days ago

World

‘No choice’: Shanghai residents sent out of city during Covid crackdown

Shanghai, May 2 – In the middle of the night, Shanghai resident Lucy said she and her neighbours were forced into buses and taken...

1 week ago

World

Beijing tightens Covid restrictions as long holiday begins

Beijing (AFP), Apr 30 – Restaurants across Beijing will temporarily ban dining-in and residents will need clear Covid tests to visit public spaces, officials...

April 30, 2022

Fifth Estate

How Kibaki shaped Kenya-China relationship

The death of Kenya’s former President Mwai Kibaki on Friday marks one of the greatest epochs in the country’s socio-economic and political journey since...

April 28, 2022

Focus on China

China to work with international community for implementation of Global Security Initiative: FM

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) — China stands ready to work with the international community to make sure the Global Security Initiative takes root and...

April 26, 2022