A couple displays their wedding rings. /FILE

Changes in marital behaviour patterns killing marriages

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – There are several changes in marital behavior patterns underlying the decline in the marriage rate.

One is that there has been an increase in lifetime non-marriage, that is, the proportion of people who spend their lives without marrying.

In the course of less than ten years (2009-2019) the proportion of unmarried persons in Kenya who marry each year has declined, a huge change in behavior in a relatively short span of time.

The levels and trends in nuptiality in Kenya show that the proportion of married women (monogamous & polygamous) at the national level is 51.1%, while for the never-married women is 39.2%.

The percentage distribution of men by marital status shows that the marriage patterns are similar to those of women with small portions of men remaining single compared to women.

Unmarried men account for 48.2%, with those married at 45.6%.

According to the 2009-2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census (KPHC) Analytical Report, entry into marriage is gradually changing attributing it to education, increased urbanization and the rise in age at first marriage.

Counties with the highest number percentage of married women include Tana River 59.6%, West Pokot 58.9%, Narok 58.7%, while counties with the lowest are Kiambu 47.5%, Vihiga 47.7 %and Nairobi 48.

Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Nairobi counties account for the highest percentage of unmarried women at 45%, 44.5%, and 43.5 % respectively with the lowest being Tana River 31.5%, and Kirinyagah 32.2 %.

Counties with the least number of divorced and separated women are Kirinyaga 7.5%, Lamu 7.2%, Kiambu 6.2%, and Mombasa 6%.

Over the last ten years,  the proportion of ever married females in the age group 15-19 has declined to 11.2%, 25-29 ages at 73.1% , 30-34 ages 77.4% , an indication that females are increasingly postponing entry into marriage.

The report also touched on the marital status of men, highlighting that the percentage of unmarried men is higher in rural areas than in urban at 50.2% and 44% respectively, further adding that men in rural areas are more likely to be polygamous compared to those in urban areas, in an event that saw the launch of the report on Thursday by Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury and Planning Ukur Yattani.

“Arid and Semi arid lands (ASAL) areas account for the highest percentage of polygamous marriages led by Mandera 10.6%, West Pokot 8.7% and Samburu 7.9%,” stated the report.

Meanwhile, the proportion of currently married females is higher at a young age (less than 29 years) than that of married males.

“Between ages 30-34, the higher proportion of males remain married compared to females. This could be due to the fact that unmarried men widowed and divorced are more likely to marry/ remarry at an older age compared to females.”

Counties with the highest proportion of ever married men between ages 15-19 are Mandera 9.6%, Wajir 8.8%, Garissa 8.7% and West Pokot 7.8%.

Nairobi, Mimbasa and Kiambu and Taita Taveta have the lowest proportion of ever married men.

 “Conversely, in all counties, males are more likely than females to postpone their entry into marriage.”

In addition the report shows that although males enter into marriage later than females, after the age of 40, smaller proportions of men remain single compared to women.

