Nyeri residents celebrating Raila's choice of Karua as his running mate. May 16, 2022. /COURTESY

August Elections

Celebrations in Nyeri, Kirinyaga after Karua named Raila deputy

Published

NYERI, Kenya, May 16 – The naming of Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as Azimio coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga’s running mate has been received with joy and jubilation among Kenyans living in Nyeri and Kirinyaga.

At Mweiga town, Kieni constituenc,y women who had gathered together to follow the live announcement broke into songs and dance while carrying posters and placards praising women leadership.

Pauline Gichuki a woman leader described Karua as a woman of standard who defied all odds to scale to greater heights and played a major role in the making of 2010 constitution.

“Every little girl dream of becoming a great woman who will positively impact the Society. A woman will proudly display the scars she got while trying to make the world a better place for the next generation,” she stated.

Martha Wangari Karua is a woman of Standard who has fiercely defended the constitution of Kenya.Congratulations Martha!!” she said.

Lilian Wanjiku a nominated MCA in the Nyeri County Assembly representing women also said that their hopes in politics have been renewed as they have seen and witnessed Karua grow into a great woman who can now define the politics of Kenya.

She also said that with Martha Karua being in higher leadership, women rights will now be defended.

Taita Taveta county first lady Stella Samboja said that they are certain that Karua will restore the dignity of women in the society.

“I am a believer in women leadership, I believe in women sitting on the decision-making tables, Karua’s nomination means a lot to the women of this country and globally. The plight of women will be heard and addressed by a woman like us who understands and has either been through it or knows what it means,” she stated.

Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said that there is no comparison between the Kenya Kwanza Running mate Rigathi Gachagua who is a first time Member Parliament to the Azimio la umoja’s Martha Karua who has over 20 years of experience in the public sector.

“Gachagua and I are first time MPs in the National assembly, and he has never been elected as a vice chair of any house committee. How would he compare to Karua’s twenty-four years experience in public service?” he posed.

