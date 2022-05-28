Connect with us

Bishops John Oballa, Phillip Anyolo and Martin Kivuva at the Christ the King Cathedral during a KCCB press event in November 2017/CFM

Kenya

Catholic Clergy urges political leaders to accept election outcome in Aug poll

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28-The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops has implored political leaders to seek legal redress in case of disputes in the August 9 polls.

With a highly contested poll that will see a transitional government, the catholic bishops urged that peace can only be maintained in the country when election disputes are resolved amicably.

“We insist that all disputes and grievances must be addressed through the judicial system in the country,” said Chairman of Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops Martin Kivuva.

To avert a post election crisis, the catholic bishop asserted that the electorate must push the political actors to accept the outcome of elections.

“In this regard, we call upon all Kenyans that we must demand that all aspirants accept the results of the forthcoming election or seek redress in courts if aggrieved,”noted Reverend Kivuva.

The Catholic Bishops raised an alarm that the trajectory of politics ever since the political parties primaries have raised tension in the country saying there is need for civility in political engagement.

“Unless drastic measures are taken and a new election strategy that control behavior of politicians and the electorate is enforced,there is a real danger of the country descending to chaos and violence in the run up to the 2022 elections,”stated the Chairman of Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops.

