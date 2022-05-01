Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Neil Parish will resign as a member of parliament after admitting watching porn in the Commons chamber.

World

British MP resigns after admitting to watching porn during Parliament session

Published

London (CNN) May 1 – A Member of Parliament in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s Conservative Party, Neil Parish, said Saturday he will resign after admitting twice watching pornography in the House of Commons. Parish told the BBC the first time he viewed the explicit material was an accident after searching online for farm vehicles. The second time was deliberate and a “moment of madness,” the 65-year-old said. Johnson’s government is currently engulfed in numerous scandals, just days ahead of crucial local elections. The Prime Minister himself has been fined by police for breaching his own Covid rules during the 2020 lockdown, and faces an investigation into whether he misled Parliament about parties in Downing Street.

And last week, his party was accused of having a serious misogyny problem, after one of his backbenchers anonymously claimed to a newspaper that Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, distracted Johnson in the House of Commons by crossing and uncrossing her legs, similar to Sharon Stone’s character in the movie “Basic Instinct.”

Neil Parish MP speaks with the BBC to announce his resignation.Neil Parish MP speaks with the BBC to announce his resignation.Parish admitted on Saturday that his behavior in Parliament was “totally wrong.” “The situation was that I, funnily enough, it was tractors that I was looking at. And so I did get into another website that had a sort of very similar name. And I watched it for a bit which I shouldn’t have done.”My biggest crime is that on another occasion I went in a second time. And that was deliberate.”

He described it as a “moment of madness and also totally wrong.”The politician’s local Conservative association in Tiverton and Honiton, in western England, said in a statement Saturday: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Neil Parish for his service to our communities over the past twelve years. We support his decision to step down as our Member of Parliament.”

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

UK’s PM arrives in India for hard sell on anti-Russia action

Ahmedabad (India) (AFP), Apr 21 – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in India Thursday touting job-creating investment but facing long odds to get...

April 21, 2022

World

UK warns Putin of indefinite sanctions, war crimes

London, Mar 1 – The UK government warned Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commanders in Ukraine could face prosecution for war...

March 1, 2022

World

Five things to know about Ukraine

Kiev (AFP), Feb 25 – As Russian troops approach the Ukrainian capital in an all-out offensive, here are five facts about the country that...

February 25, 2022

World

UK imposes unprecedented sanctions on Russia’s ‘dictator’ regime

London (AFP), Feb 24 – Britain on Thursday imposed a biting package of sanctions on Russia that Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would degrade...

February 24, 2022

World

UK defence minister says Putin has ‘gone full tonto’

London, Feb 23 – Russian President Vladimir Putin has “gone full tonto” by ordering his troops into two rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine, Britain’s...

February 23, 2022

World

UK’s Johnson to scrap all Covid legal curbs as criticism mounts

London, Feb 22 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set Monday to announce an end to all pandemic legal curbs in England, insisting...

February 21, 2022

World

‘Wine time Fridays’ leave British PM with new hangover

London (AFP), Jan 16 – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson witnessed weekly drinking sessions by his staff throughout the pandemic, according to a report...

January 16, 2022

World

Nearly 100 Tory MPs rebel against Johnson’s new virus curbs

London (AFP), Dec 14 – Nearly 100 Tory MPs on Tuesday voted against new coronavirus restrictions in the largest ever rebellion against Prime Minister...

December 14, 2021