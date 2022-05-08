Connect with us

Bungoma High School./ KNA

EDUCATION

Boy walks more than 60 kilometers to seek form one admission

Published

BUNGOMA, Kenya, May 8 – A 16-year-old boy Moses Oduor from Matayos Constituency Busia County has shocked many after he walked more than 60 kilometers; from Busia County to Bungoma County to seek admission at Teremi Boys’ High School in Kabuchai Constituency.

Oduor sat his KCPE examination at Mundika primary school in Busia and scored 361 marks.

He said he received a calling letter from Teremi Boys’ High School in Bungoma, but his poor mother was unable to raise the funds to enable him join the school adding his father who was the sole family bread winner divorced his mother, leaving them without any financial support.

“I decided to walk since I could not even raise money for bus fare,” he explained to journalists upon arrival. He wore his former primary school inform and was in slippers. 

Oduor said his ambition is to study up to university so that he can uplift the family and appealed to well-wishers to intervene and help him raise funds to fund his secondary education.

“Immediately I joined class one. My dream was to join Teremi Boys’ High School.  I am very optimistic that someone will come out and help me,” he said.

According to the school Principal, Elphas Luvaso, the boy arrived at the school at around 12noon minus any admission materials. He said the school has already admitted 350 form one students.

Luvaso appealed to Busia County governor Sospeter Ojamong’ and Matayos MP Godffrey Odanga to chip in and help the student pay school fees.

Luvaso said a high number of new students were reporting without school fees. “It is my humble appeal to well-wishers to intervene and help such students,” he said.

Luvaso admitted the boy and appealed to well-wishers to step in and help him.

