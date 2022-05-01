Bongo star Harmonize freed after arrest in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – Tanzanian Bongo star Harmonize, real name Rajab Abdul Kahali, was freed Sunday following arrest over claims of failing to perform on entertainment shows he had been paid for.

Harmonize was in the country to perform at various entertainment spots, including the Africa Moja Concert at the KICC which he performed and was expected to leave the country Sunday.

However, some organizers lodged a complaint with police that he had not performed in other areas yet he had been paid, and that he had declined to refund the money.

“We received complaints that he had not refunded money for shows he did not perform and the organisers want their money back, that is why he was arrested,” said Mbogo Muturi, police chief for Kilimani, who later confirmed that he had been freed after talks with the complainants.

Harmonize was picked up and locked up at the Kileleshwa Police Station.”There are negotiations going on between him and the complaints once they agree he will be out,” the police chief had earlier said, adding that he was being investigated for obtaining money by false pretense.

An official involved in preparations for one of the concerts said Harmonize was due to perform in other areas after KICC but he did not show up.

By Sunday afternoon, police said he had refunded two of the complaints Sh750,000 but he still owed more.

The exact amount he owed remains unclear.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

One police officer said Harmonize had refunded an entertainment club in Nairobi Sh450,000 and another businessman Sh300,000.

At the Kileleshwa police station on Sunday, a Nairobi-based popular musician Eric Omondi accused Harmonize of punching him in the presence of police officers as he pleaded with him to refund money because he risked being taken to court.

“He punched me and I have an injury on my lips, I was just trying to tell him to refund the money. I must file a complaint about this,” Omondi told journalists at the station.