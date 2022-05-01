Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Tanzanian musician Harmonize was arrested in Nairobi on May 1, 2022 on accusations of failing to perform in clubs after allegedly receiving money.

Top stories

Bongo star Harmonize freed after arrest in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – Tanzanian Bongo star Harmonize,  real name Rajab Abdul Kahali, was freed Sunday following arrest over claims of failing to perform on entertainment shows he had been paid for.

Harmonize was in the country to perform at various entertainment spots, including the Africa Moja Concert at the KICC which he performed and was expected to leave the country Sunday.

However, some organizers lodged a complaint with police that he had not performed in other areas yet he had been paid, and that he had declined to refund the money.

“We received complaints that he had not refunded money for shows he did not perform and the organisers want their money back, that is why he was arrested,” said Mbogo Muturi, police chief for Kilimani, who later confirmed that he had been freed after talks with the complainants.

Harmonize was picked up and locked up at the Kileleshwa Police Station.”There are negotiations going on between him and the complaints once they agree he will be out,” the police chief had earlier said, adding that he was being investigated for obtaining money by false pretense.

An official involved in preparations for one of the concerts said Harmonize was due to perform in other areas after KICC but he did not show up.

By Sunday afternoon, police said he had refunded two of the complaints Sh750,000 but he still owed more.

The exact amount he owed remains unclear.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

One police officer said Harmonize had refunded an entertainment club in Nairobi Sh450,000 and another businessman Sh300,000.

At the Kileleshwa police station on Sunday, a Nairobi-based popular musician Eric Omondi accused Harmonize of punching him in the presence of police officers as he pleaded with him to refund money because he risked being taken to court.

“He punched me and I have an injury on my lips, I was just trying to tell him to refund the money. I must file a complaint about this,” Omondi told journalists at the station.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

HANDSHAKE

VIDEO : I’m not in Ukraine, so don’t blame me for the high cost of living, Uhuru tells Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked politicians including his deputy William Ruto to stop blaming him for the high cost of living in the country...

2 hours ago

Featured

Kibaki accorded 19-gun salute in state burial

Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki who died on April 22, 2022 aged 90 was buried at his Othaya home in Nyeri on April 30,...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Kibaki espoused bottom-up economy, let’s embrace him: Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, April 30- Deputy President William Ruto has said that the country should draw lessons from former President the late Mwai Kibaki’s exemplary...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru, Ruto and Raila in Othaya for the Kibaki’s State burial

Nairobi, Kenya April 30-President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga are among top dignitaries at the State burial...

1 day ago

Kenya

Ruto: I see Kibaki’s shadow in Kenya’s 5th president

For breaking, reliable, trustworthy and accurate news, follow us on: https://twitter.com/capitalfmkenya/ https://www.facebook.com/capitalfmkenya https://www.instagram.com/capitalfmkenya Subscribe to Capital FM News for More: https://goo.gl/85AHnZ #CapitalFmNews

2 days ago

Kenya

Kibaki’s son Jimmy hints at joining politics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s eldest son Jimmy has hinted that he might soon follow on the footsteps of his father...

2 days ago

Kenya

Ruto: I see Kibaki’s shadow in Kenya’s 5th president

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Deputy President William Ruto says he sees the shadow of former president Mwai Kibaki in the next leader who...

2 days ago

Kenya

Kibaki was disciplined and unwavering as a leader – President Kenyatta

For breaking, reliable, trustworthy and accurate news, follow us on: https://twitter.com/capitalfmkenya/ https://www.facebook.com/capitalfmkenya https://www.instagram.com/capitalfmkenya Subscribe to Capital FM News for More: https://goo.gl/85AHnZ #CapitalFmNews

2 days ago