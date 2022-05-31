Connect with us

Kenya

Bomet man charged with sharing intimate images of lover on Facebook

Published

BOMET, Kenya, May 31 – A 52-year-old man has been charged before a Bomet court for allegedly sharing his explicit and intimate content on social media with his partner without her knowledge. 

The accused who appeared before principal magistrate Lilian Kiniale is accused of posting obscene content on a Facebook page by the name Kericho Renaissance Group and Singorwet group using his Facebook account on adverse dates between December 29th, 2021, and February 5, 2022. 

The prosecution informed the court that the accused person asked the complaint whose name was withheld for Sh50,000 threatening to leak the images if she wouldn’t give in to his demands. 

The court heard that he shared this content without the complainant’s permission after she refused to give in to his demands. 

 The court further heard that this was not the first time the accused person has shared such content as he was embroiled with other women for sharing their images and extorting them for monetary gain. 

Sharing of private and obscene images is considered a crime against the penal code contrary to section 37 of the computer and cyber -crimes act. 

The accused however pleaded not guilty to all charges before him and was released on a bond of Sh50,000 or a cash bail of Sh30,000. 

