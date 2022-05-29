Connect with us

Kipruto Arap Kirwa with Azimio Coalition flagbearer Raila Odinga and other leaders when he defected from UDA, May 29, 2022. /COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Blow to Ruto as Kipruto Arap Kirwa joins Azimio

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) vice chairman Kipruto Arap Kirwa has ditched the party and officially joined the Azimio Coalition.

During a campaign rally in Sirisia Market in Bungoma County, Kirwa announced his resignation from the Deputy President William Ruto-led party to join Raila Odinga.

He was officially received by Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

“From today I Kipruto Arap Kirwa have resigned as UDA vice chairman and I have resigned because I have seen how democracy is going to be suppressed if we allow the other side,” he said.

The Former Agricultural Minister stated that in order to ensure that Odinga obtains the 50 pus 1 support threshold he decided to join his political bandwagon saying he believes the Azimio camp will clinch victory.

Kirwa revealed that  his move to leave UDA was influenced by Odinga announcing Martha Karua as his running mate.

He added that in the last week, he has been contemplating the decision which ultimately he made.

Karua officially welcomed Kirwa saying the Azimio la Umoja political fold is a movement with leader of a proven track record.

“All of us are hardworking and transformative leadership having worked in the Mwai Kibaki regime.This is the team that will work and deliver as compared to our opponents who give empty promises,” she said.

