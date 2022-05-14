Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been elected UAE president and ruler of Abu Dhabi

World

Biden congratulates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on being elected UAE president

Published

Washington (AFP), May 14 – US President Joe Biden congratulated the UAE’s de facto ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected Saturday as the country’s president following his half-brother’s death.

“I congratulate my long-time friend Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as president of the United Arab Emirates,” Biden said in a statement, adding that he looked forward to working with the leader “to further strengthen the bonds between our countries and peoples.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to the UAE on Monday to lead a presidential delegation “and offer condolences on behalf of the Biden-Harris administration and the American people” on the death of the previous president, Sheikh Khalifa, her office said in a statement Saturday.

In Abu Dhabi, Harris will meet with Sheikh Mohamed and “underscore the strength of the partnership between our countries and our desire to further deepen our ties in the coming months and years,” the statement said.

The 61-year-old Sheikh Mohamed, a trained soldier, has long been a quiet power behind the throne of Abu Dhabi, analysts say.

He took a leading role after Sheikh Khalifa, his half-brother, retreated from public view in 2014, when he had surgery after a stroke.

Following Sheikh Khalifa’s death Friday, Sheikh Mohamed was unanimously elected by the Federal Supreme Council, comprising rulers of the UAE’s seven emirates. He has also been named as ruler of Abu Dhabi, which controls most of the country’s oil wealth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed becomes UAE president after brother’s death

Abu Dhabi (AFP), May 14 – The UAE’s long-time de facto ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was named as president on Saturday,...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Biden picks first black and openly gay White House press secretary 

Washington (AFP), May 6 – US President Joe Biden on Thursday named Karine Jean-Pierre as the next White House press secretary, the first Black...

May 6, 2022

Focus on China

Xi Jinping says China, U.S. should work for world peace and tranquility

China and the United States should shoulder their share of international responsibilities and work for world peace and tranquility, Chinese President Xi Jinping said...

March 18, 2022

World

In nod to Russia, Ukraine says no longer insisting on NATO membership

Washington (AFP), Mar 9 – President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was...

March 9, 2022

World

US, UK halt Russian oil imports over Ukraine invasion

Washington (AFP), Mar 8 – The United States and Britain announced Tuesday they were cutting off Russian energy imports while multinationals Shell and BP...

March 8, 2022

World

More than two million flee Ukraine in 12 days: UN

Geneva (AFP), Mar 8 – More than two million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, according...

March 8, 2022

World

Five things to know about Ukraine

Kiev (AFP), Feb 25 – As Russian troops approach the Ukrainian capital in an all-out offensive, here are five facts about the country that...

February 25, 2022

World

Attacks across Ukraine as dozens die in Russian invasion

Kyiv (AFP), Feb 22 – Invading Russian forces pressed deep into Ukraine as violence spiralled Thursday, claiming dozens of lives and raising the prospect...

February 24, 2022