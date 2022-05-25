Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Le président américain Joe Biden s'adresse à la nation depuis la Maison Blanche après la fusillade dans une école primaire d'Uvalde au Texas, le 24 mai 2022

World

Biden channels personal losses to console families after Texas gun atrocity

Published

Washington, May 25 – “To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” said US President Joe Biden — a twice-bereaved father channeling his own heartache to console a nation devastated by another mass shooting on Tuesday.

Over his long years in public office, the 79-year-old Democrat has often spoken about the tragic death of his infant daughter.

Naomi, aged one, died in a 1972 car crash, which also took the life of Biden’s first wife Neilia.

Biden has also publicly mourned the 2015 death of his eldest son Beau, taken by brain cancer at just 46 years old.

But on Tuesday, he reached for those two instances of life-changing grief to comfort a new set of families whose lives have been torn asunder.

Hours after a teenage gunman killed at least 19 young children at an elementary school in Ulvade, Texas, Biden stepped up to a presidential lectern in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

Like his successors, Biden was being called on to deliver remarks that would explain the inexplicable to Americans and to the world.

But his thoughts, and his remarks quickly turned to a much narrower audience.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There are parents who will never see their child again, never have them jump in bed and cuddle with them. Parents who will never be the same,” he said.

“There’s a hollowness in your chest, and you feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out,” he said, eyes occasionally flitting downward and his hands tightening.

“It’s suffocating. And it’s never quite the same.”

When Biden has given speeches after such shootings — most recently after a racist massacre in Buffalo, New York — or after disasters, he has often reached for words of hope, as well as condolences.

He has promised bereaved families that a day will come when their pain would ease, when the memory of a loved one will bring smiles and not just tears.

But on Tuesday, he offered no such a horizon.

Instead, this devoutly Catholic president turned to his wife of more than four decades, first lady Dr Jill Biden, and to a faith that has comforted him over the years.

“‘The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit,’ So many crushed spirits,” he said.

“So, tonight, I ask the nation to pray for them, to give the parents and siblings the strength in the darkness they feel right now.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Our prayer tonight is for those parents, lying in bed and trying to figure out, ‘Will I be able to sleep again? What do I say to my other children? What happens tomorrow?’”

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Gunman kills 19 children, two teachers at Texas elementary school

Uvalde (United States) (AFP), May 24 – A teenage gunman killed at least 19 young children and two teachers at an elementary school in...

2 mins ago

World

Biden, Albanese swap jokes in first meeting

Tokyo, May 24 – US President Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese swapped banter, reminiscences, and even sleeping advice in their first meeting since the...

21 hours ago

Ukraine Crisis

Key moments in the Ukraine conflict

Paris, May 24 – Key developments since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three months ago, which has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of...

22 hours ago

World

Biden opens SKorea trip at Samsung plant as NKorea nuclear fears mount

Seoul (AFP), May 19 – President Joe Biden has arrived in South Korea on his first Asia trip as US leader, aiming to cement...

5 days ago

World

US midterms and the strange demise of the political center

Washington,  May 19 – A giant Donald Trump mural on the front lawn. An anti-Biden rap video. A TV ad featuring an assault rifle...

6 days ago

World

Japan urges China to play ‘responsible’ role on Ukraine crisis

Tokyo (AFP), May 18 – Japan’s foreign minister on Wednesday urged Beijing to “play a responsible role” over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his...

7 days ago

World

New Airbnb feature aims to ‘redistribute’ tourists from oversold venues

New York, May 11 – Seeking to address “over-tourism” at popular destinations, Airbnb unveiled Wednesday a new feature that encourages users to search by...

May 11, 2022

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP), Apr 19 – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: – Donbas offensive – Russia says its forces...

April 19, 2022