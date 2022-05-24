Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hit it off in their first meeting as leaders

World

Biden, Albanese swap jokes in first meeting

Published

Tokyo, May 24 – US President Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese swapped banter, reminiscences, and even sleeping advice in their first meeting since the Australian’s election win.

The light-hearted exchanges came as the two men met in Tokyo where they were attending the Quad summit — a grouping that includes Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

Biden, who has deepened US ties with Australia as part of a strategy to contain China, called the US-Australian alliance “an anchor of stability and prosperity” in the Asia-Pacific.

According to a readout from the White House, their behind-doors discussions covered topics such as the AUKUS security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States, and efforts to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

In public exchanges, however, Biden opened by joking that his counterpart, elected just last weekend, has “been on the job a long time”.

He expressed admiration that Albanese decided to fly to Tokyo for the Quad meeting so soon after his election win, saying it showed Australia is “all-in” on the relationship.

Then, instead of the more typical good-luck wish to the newbie leader, Biden suggested good night.

“You were sworn in and got on a plane,” Biden said, admiringly.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

So “if you fall asleep while you’re here, it’s OK, because I don’t know how you’re doing it. It’s really quite extraordinary — just getting off the campaign trail as well.”

Albanese showed no fatigue as he launched into his own banter.

Lauding how the two countries are “great friends”, he recalled visiting the United States many years ago as a “young fellow” on a State Department invitational programme to experience the country.

While on the trip, he conducted research into the diversity of US society, studying groups ranging from the National Rifle Association gun lobby to Planned Parenthood, which promotes abortion access.

It was, Albanese said to laughter, “the full kit and caboodle across the spectrum”.

“You’re a brave man,” exclaimed Biden, who has tried with varying success to battle against deepening right-left divisions in US society.

Albanese noted that he would host the next Quad summit in Australia in 2023, but said he hoped to be “visiting the US before then”.

Biden suggested they “work out a time sooner than later”.

Returning to his concerns over Albanese’s travel schedule, the US president quipped: “But you’re probably going to have to be home at some point.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Albanese brings a centre-left government to Australia, his Labor party ending the era of polarising conservative leader Scott Morrison.

Under Morrison, Australia entered the AUKUS deal crafted by Biden, with a plan for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines. However, Albanese’s strong focus on fighting climate change is likely to see his administration dovetail with the Biden White House on another key issue.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Ukraine Crisis

Key moments in the Ukraine conflict

Paris, May 24 – Key developments since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three months ago, which has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of...

35 mins ago

World

Fly me to the Moon: US, Japan aim for lunar landing

Tokyo, May 23 – Japan and the United States said Monday they want to put the first Japanese astronaut on the Moon as the...

1 day ago

World

Biden says ‘extra efforts’ not needed against monkeypox

Tokyo, May 23 – The United States has enough vaccines to deal with a potential outbreak of monkeypox and “extra efforts” are not needed...

1 day ago

World

PM-elect Albanese vows to repair Australia’s image overseas

Sydney (AFP), May 22 – Incoming prime minister Anthony Albanese vowed to end Australia’s reputation as a climate laggard and reset relations with the...

2 days ago

World

Japan urges China to play ‘responsible’ role on Ukraine crisis

Tokyo (AFP), May 18 – Japan’s foreign minister on Wednesday urged Beijing to “play a responsible role” over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his...

6 days ago

World

Conservatives tipped to lose in Australian nail-biter election

Sydney, May 18 – Australians punch drunk after three crisis-ridden years of fire, flood and plague will go to the polls on Saturday, in...

6 days ago

World

Summer heatwave bleaches 91% of Great Barrier Reef: report

Sydney (AFP), May 11 – A prolonged summer heatwave in Australia left 91 percent of the Great Barrier Reef’s coral damaged by bleaching, according...

May 11, 2022

World

US says ‘only a handful of people’ have seen China-Solomons deal

Sydney (AFP), Apr 26 – US officials who visited the Solomon Islands are convinced “only a handful of people in a very small circle”...

April 26, 2022