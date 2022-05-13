Bahati finally gets Jubilee ticket for Mathare after crying over Zoning

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13- Jubilee party has finally handed Musician Kevin Bahati with the Mathare parliamentary nomination ticket for the August 9 election, days after he cried publicly to protest against zoning.

Bahati was handed the ticket on Friday by Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni at the party headquarters.

Kioni said the party is pleased to have Bahati, a young man, represent it in the contest.

“You now have an opportunity to help your fellow youth,” stated Kioni.

An excited Bahati said he is up to the task, exuding confidence that he will win come August 9.

“I want to confirm that I now have the ticket and that I will be on the ballot on a Jubilee party ticket,” stated Bahati.

He also committed to campaigning for the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, especially among the youth.

Last month Bahati addressed a press conference while shedding tears, after he was asked to shelve his ambitions in favor of an ODM candidate, following the Azimio One Kenya zoning deal.

During the presser, Bahati called upon President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga to reconsider the decision, and give the youth an opportunity to lead.

‘I respect the President and I respect Hon. Raila Odinga but please give the youth of this country a chance,” he said then.