Babu Owino suspended from Parliament for 5 days over gross misconduct

NAIROBI,Kenya May 10-Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been suspended from the National Assembly for five days for gross misconduct, leading to a chaotic session that forced the Speaker to adjourn in late April.

During the last House sitting, the Embakasi East MP was ordered out of the house for gross misconduct but declined forcing Speaker Justin Muturi to adjourn the heated sitting in a session where land grabbing evidence against Deputy President William Ruto was being tabled.

“In this regard, I hereby order the Member for Embakasi East, Hon.

Babu Owino, to withdraw from the Chamber and from the precincts of

the National Assembly for five days, inclusive of today, on account of

gross disorderly conduct pursuant to Standing Order 107A (Gross

disorderly conduct),” Speaker Muturi ordered.

“Any Committee meeting attended by the Member during the five days shall be invalid, since the Member is now deemed to be a stranger.Further, the Member

shall also not attend a Committee meeting as a Member of the Public,” Muturi added.