Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe.

Kenya

Azimio to get 4mn votes in Mt Kenya due to Karua – Murathe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Jubilee Party vice-chairman David Murathe now claims the naming of Narc-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running mate has begun to change political fortunes for the Azimio Coaliton in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking during an interview on KBC Idhaa ya Taifa on Tuesday, Murathe stated that Karua has excited sections of the population, especially the women and young girls who see her as the embodiment of a promise come true.

“The reason why we believe it does not matter whether Kalonzo will run or not is being we believe we will more than makeup for the 800,000 to 1 million votes he brings board, through what we estimate we will get in Mt Kenya,” he said.

“Mt Kenya the basket is about six million but because of the Martha effect, the minimum we will get in Mt Kenya is 4 million votes,” the Jubilee Vice-Chairman stated.

Murathe further affirmed that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not campaign for the Raila-Karua ticket in the Mount Kenya region.

The former Gatanga MP who is also a key ally of the President affirmed that Kenyatta who is serving out his second unrenewable term in office is ready to hand over power to whoever will win the presidency in the August 9 polls.

“The President will not campaign for anybody, he is the Head of State and he has to rise above this petty political competition. He is not on the ballot you will not see him on the campaign trail addressing road rallies.”

“The people on the ballot are Raila Odinga and Martha Karua and William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua,so let the best man win,” Murathe stated.

Comments
