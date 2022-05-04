Connect with us

The panel of eminent persons seeking Raila Odinga's running mate in the August 2022 presidential election. It is chaired by former Minister Noah Wekesa who is seen here addressing a press conference.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Azimio parties given until Thursday to submit Raila running mate nominee

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Parties in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance have been given until Thursday to submit their nominees for consideration as Raila Odinga’s running mate amid raging debate.

The panel of eminent persons seeking Odinga’s running mate held its inaugural meeting Wednesday and named former Cabinet Minister Noah Wekesa as its chairperson who made the announcement.

Elizabeth Meyo will, however, remain the secretary of the committee while Lawyer Paul Mwangi has been appointed as the legal advisor.

“The committee shall only consider candidates who are members of the constituents party members of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance,” Wekesa told journalists.

The committee, however, warned that it will only consider nominations from parties in the coalition.

Raila’s running mate post has sparked a major political debate in town, with leaders including Deputy President William Ruto saying Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s profile is too big for him to face a panel because he served as former president the late Mwai Kibaki’s Vice President.

See related story:

Ruto on Kalonzo DP interview: Heshima si utumwa, stop humiliating him

The selection committee did not however, make it clear the strategy it will use to arrive at the second most coveted post within the mega coalition.

Odinga appointed a seven-member team tasked to identify his running mate in the August polls.

The panel which has its job cut out will be interviewing several candidates who are keen to deputize Odinga – the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political Party presidential flag bearer.

Those scheduled to be interviewed include NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, Narc Party Leader Charity Ngilu, former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth, Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

It still remains unclear if Musyoka will face the panel.

The former Vice President has maintained that he is the most suitable candidate to deputise Odinga and on Thursday last week hinted that he might fail to honor the interview.

Makau Mutua dares Ruto to name Kalonzo his deputy in raging debate

In this article:, , , ,
