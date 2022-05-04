Azimio parties given until Thursday to submit Raila running mate nominee

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Parties in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance have been given until Thursday to submit their nominees for consideration as Raila Odinga’s running mate amid raging debate.

The panel of eminent persons seeking Odinga’s running mate held its inaugural meeting Wednesday and named former Cabinet Minister Noah Wekesa as its chairperson who made the announcement.

Elizabeth Meyo will, however, remain the secretary of the committee while Lawyer Paul Mwangi has been appointed as the legal advisor.

“The committee shall only consider candidates who are members of the constituents party members of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance,” Wekesa told journalists.

The committee, however, warned that it will only consider nominations from parties in the coalition.

Raila’s running mate post has sparked a major political debate in town, with leaders including Deputy President William Ruto saying Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s profile is too big for him to face a panel because he served as former president the late Mwai Kibaki’s Vice President.

See related story: Ruto on Kalonzo DP interview: Heshima si utumwa, stop humiliating him

The selection committee did not however, make it clear the strategy it will use to arrive at the second most coveted post within the mega coalition.

Odinga appointed a seven-member team tasked to identify his running mate in the August polls.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The panel which has its job cut out will be interviewing several candidates who are keen to deputize Odinga – the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political Party presidential flag bearer.

Those scheduled to be interviewed include NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, Narc Party Leader Charity Ngilu, former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth, Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

It still remains unclear if Musyoka will face the panel.