Eleven candidates lined up for interviews to be Raila Odinga's running mate in the August 9, 2022 election.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Azimio kicks off interviews for Raila running mate amid Kalonzo threats to quit

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9 -The committee of eminent persons on the selection of a running mate for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga have kicked off interviews.

The panel chaired by former Cabinet Minister Noah Wekesa is interviewing the 11 shortlisted candidates at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

First to face the panel was Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho who whose name was proposed by Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Others shortlisted include Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua, Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and KANU Chairman Senator Gideon Moi.

Others are Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, former Kenyan Ambassador to Australia Stephen Tarus, deputy ODM party leader Wycliffe Oparanya and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

Kalonzo’s troops led by Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua have vowed to walk out of Azimio if the former Vice President is not named Raila’s running mate.

“Let us be clear,” Wambua said Sunday, “we will leave, there is no question about it. Kalonzo must be Raila’s running mate.”

Interestingly, Wambua is part of a panel of eminent persons conducting interviews for 11 candidates shortlisted for the job with results due out Tuesday.

Mutua has already declared he will not attend interviews, with leaders loyal to him saying he is “overqualified for the job.”

“I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it,” he said last week.

Musyoka is now calling for dialogue bringing together President Uhuru Kenyatta, Azimio presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga and himself, to resolve the pending running mate question.

Of contention is the act of the 7 member selection panel to include the name  of Kitui governor Charity Ngilu’s who he says it was sneaked on the initial  shortlist of seven candidates. 

“What the presidential candidates asked the panel to do is to get him a suitable deputy who will help him win the elections not considering friendship, emotions activism, which will not help in winning election,” Wambua said.

The Senator who is representing Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka in the panel insisted that he would rather resign than participate in an initiative aimed at rubber stamping victory of some individuals.

“If I interrogate the panel and establish that we have just been put there to rubber-stamp a pre-determined decision that is not good and suitable, take it from me, I as Enoch Kiio Wambua I will easily resign from the outfit,” said Wambua.

