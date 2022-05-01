Atwoli says Uhuru just going on leave, he’s young, expect him back

Nairobi, Kenya, May 1- Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has spoken of the possibility of President Uhuru Kenyatta ruling the country again after the completion of his 10-year-term because he’s still young.

Speaking on Sunday during Labour Day celebrations at the Nyayo National Stadium, Atwoli said that President Kenyatta exits office while still young suggesting that he still has what it takes to lead the country should he opt back later.

“You (Kenyatta) are the first President of the Republic of Kenya to exit office while you are still young. I know for sure that you are just going on leave after fulfilling the requirements of our nation’s constitution that after 10 years if you have served you can as well exceed and let others try to do what you have been doing,” said Atwoli adding “that does not mean you cannot come back,” in remarks that lit the face of President Kenyatta.

The COTU boss said that they will go to President Kenyatta to seek advice and support even when out of office just the way they used to visit former President the late Daniel Moi for counsel on matters of leadership.

Atwoli urged President Kenyatta not to be swayed in backing Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga in his quest to succeed him at the end of his second and final term in August.

“As you exit, support your Azimio aspiring candidates without fear or favor,” Atwoli stated.

Atwoli expressed confidence that the Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya alliance will clinch victory in the August 9 polls which pits Odinga against Deputy President William Ruto who is contesting under the United Democratic Alliance ticket.

Atwoli has been quoted on several occasions suggesting that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not retire like any other Head of State.

On February 7 this year, while speaking during the launch of the upscaled Universal Health Care (UHC) program in Mombasa, Atwoli pointed out that President Kenyatta will maintain an active role of ‘Spokesman.’

The trade unionist suggested that President Kenyatta should lead the Mt Kenya region as he did during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“Uhuru is not retiring like other Presidents who do so and become old. He will remain somewhere as a spokesperson. When Central province lost his father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, it took them more than twenty years for them to get a spokesperson. He cannot disappear,” Atwoli said.

Just last month President Kenyatta was gazetted the Chairman of the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Council.

In the gazette notice dated April 13, 2022, Azimio presidential flagbearer and ODM leader Odinga was named as the Party leader and Council member.