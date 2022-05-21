Anti-narcotics agents impound cocaine haul valued at Sh100mn in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21– Detectives have seized a consignment of cocaine worth Sh100 million, from a house in Mombasa’s Utange area.

The recovery followed an operation conducted by sleuths drawn from the Transnational Organized Crimes and the Anti-Narcotics units on Friday who were acting on intelligence leads.

A female suspect identified as Nuru Murshid Mahfud, 29, was arrested in the operation, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“The sleuths are yet to establish whether the drug which was carefully packaged in 35 sachets and concealed in suitcases was meant for local consumption or was on transit to a different destination,” DCI stated.

The agency said the 29-year-old was in police custody as its detectives launched an operation to track down her accomplices.

“Meanwhile, experts at the Chemistry and Toxicology units based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, shall be conducting more tests on the highly addictive drug, the biggest recovery yet in as many months,” the agency said.

Mombasa is among the major transit points for narcotics headed to other countries including Europe.