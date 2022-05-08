ANC revises nomination party list to conform with two-thirds gender rule

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party has revised its list of nominated Members of Parliament so as to comply with the two-thirds gender rule as directed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The party’s Secretary General Simon Kamau said that the party’s National Election Board (NEB) will be conducting the nominations afresh ahead of the Monday deadline.

“Due to the time limitation, the Party has resolved to use indirect nomination in revising the list of nominated candidates,” he said in a notice addressed to all the candidates who had initially been nominated.

Consequently, Kamua has asked aspirants who wish to be considered in the revised list to submit their application by Monday.

“Candidates who are on the rejected list need not apply again,” he said adding that ten Constituencies have been exempted.

The electoral body chaired by Wafula Chebukati on Friday warned that political parties who fail to comply with the two-thirds gender principle will be locked out from participating in the August polls.

The High Court in 2017 ruled that parties must comply with the two-thirds gender principle. The case was filed by Katiba Institute.

According to the numbers released by poll body, only 48 out of the 81 political parties had compiled with the gender rule principle for the senatorial seat.

For constituency race seat 38 out of 81 political parties had complied with the elusive gender principle that was ordered by the court.

The commission said the court order would be applied in the nominations list and in the August polls.

For MPs, where the constitutional requirement calls for 290 members in a given constituency, Chebukati noted that not more than 193 candidates can be of the same gender.

For the Senate position, Chebukati stated that in a list representing the 47 counties countrywide, a party should not field more than 31 candidates of the same gender.

The principle will apply even in political parties that will have filled less numbers in the 290 constituencies and 47 counties.

Political parties had presented their nomination list on April 28, 2022 in compliance with the stipulated deadline.