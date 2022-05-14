Connect with us

Deputy President William Ruto (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga (right)/CFM

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

All eyes on Raila and Ruto as running mate deadline draws closer

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14-All eyes are on all presidential candidates to name their running mates before the Tuesday deadline.

Officials in the campaign secretariat of Deputy President William Ruto who is vyinbg under Kenya Kwanza have indicated that he is expected to name his running mate Saturday, with speculations rife that it he is settling for Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

Ruto’s main competitor Raila Odinga, who is vying under Azimio La Umoja One Kenya alliance is also set to unveil his running mate on Sunday.

Raila received three names from a panel of eminent persons on Friday, which sources say include Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Odinga’s allies have intimated that he will unveil his running mate on Sunday at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, where the Azimio One Kenya coalition is set to hold a mega rally.

“I wish to invite all Nairobians in a major rally on 15th May 2022 on Sunday that will be held at famous Kamukunji Grounds our beloved the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya Raila Odinga will be the main speaker,” Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairman George Aladwa said.

On Saturday, Usawa Party presidential candidate Governor Mwangi Wa Iria of Murang’a nominated Alfayo Onyambu from Kisii to be his running mate.

