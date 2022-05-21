Alfred Mutua’s deputy unveils running mate in race to succeed his boss

MACHAKOS, Kenya, May 21 — Eng. Francis Maliti, Machakos Deputy Governor has named Rose Ndinda as his running mate ahead of his gubernatorial campaigns for the August 9 General Election under the Maendeleo Chap Chap ticket.

Ndinda is a former manager of the Cooperative Bank of Kenya and ex-Chair Board Audit and Risk committee for the Water Resources Authority.

Speaking at Semara hotel Machakos, Eng. Maliti who recently joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance said that women and youth were the backbone of the economy and were full of radiant ideas coupled with passion making the society productive.

“Women are the pillars of the society. Madam Ndinda is a career banker, a seasoned politician and a grassroots mobilizer, with a capacity to discharge duties as enshrined in the constitution,” said Maliti.

Maliti said his leadership would focus on creating employment for the youth by providing employment skills through introducing vocational training centers and also empowering them to venture into businesses.

“We can transform despair into a source of hope providing skills set for employment and empower them to be entrepreneurs after acquiring technical skills from our vocational training centers and colleges,” said Maliti.

“Starting August this year, we will establish a Machakos Youth Service that will seek to inculcate the youth with life skills that are key for living a holistic life,” added Maliti.

He added that he would focus on better healthcare which would involve supply of adequate medicines, equipment and health workers in all health facilities.

“We have built many health centres across the county since the onset of devolution, bringing healthcare closer to the people. It is my plan to build on that milestone and ensure no Machakos resident has to travel far to seek treatment,” added Maliti.

Maliti further emphasized that his government would also ensure the county would have safe and clean water through maintaining and rehabilitating the existing water infrastructure and coming up with new ones to ensure adequate supply of safe and clean water.

Other areas which he promised to invest in included agriculture, transport sector, electricity, solar energy and industrial development.

Ndinda, who has a long record of championing economic empowerment projects in Kangundo, has also initiated several development projects in roads, water and health sub sectors.

She has also assisted women and youth organizations that are working to improve their members’ financial situation.

Ndinda, who ran for the Kangundo parliamentary seat in the 2017 general election, is a savvy politician and a tireless advocate for social justice whose abilities have been proven.