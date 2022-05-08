Adventure tourism one of the fastest growing experiences, Balala says

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Adventure, hiking, mountaineering experiences have been identified as key catalysts in the recovery of tourism businesses in Kenya.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala stated that Kenya is well placed to tap into these niche segments due to diverse opportunities and attractions.

Speaking after a hiking expedition at Mt. Longonot, the CS noted that adventure tourism is one of the fastest growing experiences in the world today with travellers looking for life-changing experiences that suit them.

“Mountaineering and hiking have the potential to improve our tourism numbers because today’s traveller is looking for immersive and engaging opportunities.”

“We must be ready to demonstrate to both domestic and international visitors that we have more than Beach and Safari experiences. People are today also conscious about their health and hiking is a good fitness and outdoor activity. I encourage Kenyans to visit some of the mountaineering and hiking destinations in the country. They can be a pocket-friendly option for many people because they include day trips which are easily accessible,” said CS Balala.

Balala added that the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife would be working towards improving the visitor experience and putting a spotlight on attractions like MT Longonot to ensure that visitors earmark them on their bucket list.

“We have earmarked the development and showcase of these experiences to propel the recovery of the sector. We are working with the partners and experience owners in the industry to fully enhance and market these attractions in Kenya” added the CS.

Dubbed “Sheer Adventure” destination, Mt. Longonot, is located within the mount Longonot National Park which is one of the many fascinating, yet least visited, attractions of Kenya.

Also present was Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Director General John Waweru who noted that MT longonot National Park is part of the rich ecosystem in Naivasha which includes Hells Gate, lake Naivasha and many facilities that are ready to host visitors in the area.

He assured visitors of a safe and enjoyable experience at the park which is also home to several campsites.

The hike at Mt Longonot was part of the CS Balala’s preparation for an expedition at MT Kenya in mid- May 2022 which aims at re-positioning Mt. Kenya as one of the key iconic adventure experience facilities in Africa as well as raise funds towards improving the visitor experience.

Among those who will be accompanying the CS are Magical Kenya Destination Ambassador Eliud Kipchoge and sponsors who include Safaricom/ Mpesa, Visa, Huawei, KCB and EABL among others.

Other hiking and adventure destinations that travellers can explore in Kenya include the trails at Karura Forest, Menengai crater, Mt Elgon, Mt Ololokwe and Ngong hills among others.