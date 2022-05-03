Abdulswamad most preferred gubernatorial candidate in Mombasa: TIFA poll

Nairobi, Kenya, May 3- Mvita legislator Abdulswamad Nassir is the most preferred gubernatorial candidate in Mombasa County, a new survey conducted by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) shows.

The TIFA poll indicates that 40 percent of those surveyed prefer Nassir who was selected as ODM party flag bearer two weeks ago to succeed incumbent Hassan Joho who is serving his second and final term.

The survey further indicated that 28 percent of respondents support former Nairobi County governor Mike Sonko to be their next governor.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial flag-bearer came third with 9 percent while 1 percent of those surveyed support the Pamoja African Alliance party leader William Kingi in the position.

The Poll showed that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is the most popular party in Mombasa at 36 percent followed by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) at 23 percent. Jubilee Party and Wiper tied at 2 percent in terms of popularity.

The survey further indicated that Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition has the highest support in Mombasa at 41 percent while Deputy President William Ruto- led Kenya Kwanza came second with the backing of 27 percent of respondents.

In the senatorial contest, the survey showed that the majority of Mombasa residents are undecided at 76 percent as 14 percent of respondents in support the incumbent Faki Mohamed while 7 percent of the respondents said they would vote for Hamisa Mwaguya as their next senator.

8 percent of the respondents said they would vote for Asha Mohamed as their next women representative if elections were held today while 7 per cent would go for Zamzam Mohamed followed by Amina Abdalla (3 percent), Fatma Barayan (2 percent) and Hamisi Zaja (1 percent).

The poll conducted in April showed involved 400 respondents aged 18 years and above.