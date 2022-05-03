Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Abdulswamad Nassir.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Abdulswamad most preferred gubernatorial candidate in Mombasa: TIFA poll

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 3- Mvita legislator Abdulswamad Nassir is the most preferred gubernatorial candidate in Mombasa County, a new survey conducted by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) shows.

The TIFA poll indicates that 40 percent of those surveyed prefer Nassir who was selected as ODM party flag bearer two weeks ago to succeed incumbent Hassan Joho who is serving his second and final term.

The survey further indicated that 28 percent of respondents support former Nairobi County governor Mike Sonko to be their next governor.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial flag-bearer came third with 9 percent while 1 percent of those surveyed support the Pamoja African Alliance party leader William Kingi in the position.

The Poll showed that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is the most popular party in Mombasa at 36 percent followed by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) at 23 percent. Jubilee Party and Wiper tied at 2 percent in terms of popularity.

The survey further indicated that Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition has the highest support in Mombasa at 41 percent while Deputy President William Ruto- led Kenya Kwanza came second with the backing of 27 percent of respondents.

In the senatorial contest, the survey showed that the majority of Mombasa residents are undecided at 76 percent as 14 percent of respondents in support the incumbent Faki Mohamed while 7 percent of the respondents said they would vote for Hamisa Mwaguya as their next senator.

8 percent of the respondents said they would vote for Asha Mohamed as their next women representative if elections were held today while 7 per cent would go for Zamzam Mohamed followed by Amina Abdalla (3 percent), Fatma Barayan (2 percent) and Hamisi Zaja (1 percent).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The poll conducted in April showed involved 400 respondents aged 18 years and above.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Sakaja most preferred candidate in Nairobi with 23pc, Igathe 15pc in TIFA poll

Nairobi, Kenya, May 3- With less than 100 days to the General Election, 53 percent of Nairobians don’t know the candidate they will vote...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila most preferred presidential candidate in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Makueni: TIFA

Nairobi, Kenya, May 3- Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga is the most preferred candidate in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Makueni counties...

3 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to suspend voter registration exercise on Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says that the application for new registration and change in registration of voters...

21 hours ago

August Elections

Uhuru urges peace, unity, and prayers as Muslims mark Eid Ul Fitr

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2-President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, and the former Prime Minister have led Kenyans in sending a message of goodwill...

1 day ago

Top stories

BBI initiative would have resolved SRC issues, but it was rejected: Uhuru

Nairobi, Kenya, May 2- President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment bill would have resolved the issue of...

1 day ago

HANDSHAKE

VIDEO : I’m not in Ukraine, so don’t blame me for the high cost of living, Uhuru tells Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked politicians including his deputy William Ruto to stop blaming him for the high cost of living in the country...

2 days ago

Top stories

I’m not in Ukraine, so don’t blame me for the high cost of living, Uhuru tells Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked politicians including his deputy William Ruto to stop blaming him for the high cost...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Your bid to be Raila’s deputy will end in ‘premium tears,’ Wetangula tells Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance co-principal Moses Wetangula has urged his former ally and Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to stop...

5 days ago