8 dead in dawn road accident along Nairobi-Mai Mahiu Road

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21– Eight people were killed and several others injured after a bus rammed into a lorry ferrying sand along the Nairobi-Mai Mahiu Road.
According to a police report, the accident happened at around 2 a.m. after the driver of the bus reportedly lost control and ended up colliding head-on with the oncoming lorry.
Among the dead were four women and four men who were in the Kisii-bound bus.
The injured were rushed to Naivasha Level 4 Hospital for treatment while the bodies of the deceased taken to the facility’s mortuary.