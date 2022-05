NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24- The Makadara law Court on Tuesday sentenced 64 yr-old Salim Bashir, to life imprisonment after being found guilty of defilement and incest.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said that the two prosecutors Mwanaidi Rama and Christine Achieng proved the case.

“He did so on several occasions at night when wife and girls were asleep,” stated the ODPP.