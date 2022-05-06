Connect with us

6 Kenyan police officers awarded certificates by the International Legal Enforcement Agency

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 5- Six Kenyan police officers were on Wednesday awarded certificates by the International Legal Enforcement Agency (ILEA) after successfully completing a Forensic/Sex Crimes Investigations Course.

The National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement that the certificates were presented to the graduands by David Ryan Williams, a Special Agent at the US Embassy – Kenya in a brief ceremony held at the Kenya Police Service Headquarters Vigilance House.

The event was presided over by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Edward Mbugua.

“The training by the Agency (ILEA) focused on developing competencies and skills of participants in handling SGBV cases,” the NPS said.

While noting that the training offered to officers complemented NPS’ resolve to offer service with dignity to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence survivors, Mbugua thanked the US Embassy delegation and ILEA for the partnership which he said will play a critical role in addressing SGBV concerns in the country.

The DIG called on the graduands to be more approachable, proactive, and responsible as they discharge their mandate to the public.

In his address, Special agent Williams commended the graduands for their cooperation, eagerness to learn, and profound passion for policing exhibited throughout the course.

He also conveyed US Embassy’s willingness to partner and collaborate with the National Police Service Campuses in areas of mutual interests.

The US Embassy delegation was led by Kevan Higgins, the Embassy’s Director Bureau of Narcotics and Law Enforcement.

