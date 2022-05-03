Connect with us

Nazlin Umar is among presidential candidates vying on an independent ticket in the August 2022 election

46 presidential candidates going independent in August election

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Forty-six presidential candidates are among 7,212 independent candidates cleared to vie in the August 9 General Election.

Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu confirmed that by Monday evening, 46 presidential candidates had been cleared to run as independents, making it the highest number to ever apply for the top seat.

The presidential candidates cleared include perennial contestants Nazlin Omar, Nixon Kukubo, Muthiora Kariara who vied in 2017.

New entrants include gospel artiste Reuben Kigame, former Presbyterian Church of East Africa Moderator David Githii and Grita Muthoni

The independent aspirants include 106 governors, 147 senators, 110 Women Reps, 958 Members of the National Assembly and 5,845 Members of the County Assembly.

The number has beaten the 2017 figure of 4,000 independent candidates.

