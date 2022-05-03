County News
46 presidential candidates going independent in August election
Popular
Fifth Estate
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
More on Capital News
August Elections
NAIROBI, Kenya May 2-President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, and the former Prime Minister have led Kenyans in sending a message of goodwill...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya May 2 – The Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition’s running mate selection panel will start interviews on Wednesday. The panel’s...
Fifth Estate
Growing up, I admired the Nyayo-era District Commissioners. These public servants were powerful; they were the epitome of Serikali. You see, when Migori was...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – President Uhuru Kenya has directed Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui to immediately gazette Rose Omamo as...
Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya, May 1- Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has spoken of the possibility of President Uhuru Kenyatta ruling the...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – Deputy President William Ruto wasted no time in issuing a rejoinder to his boss’ claim that he deserted his...
HANDSHAKE
President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked politicians including his deputy William Ruto to stop blaming him for the high cost of living in the country...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked politicians including his deputy William Ruto to stop blaming him for the high cost...