Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

crime

4 arrested in Nairobi for attempting to steal bread

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 4- Four men have been arrested after they attempted to steal three crates of bread from a supplier in Nairobi’s Njiru area.

Police say the suspects identified as Harrison Kiarie, Fidel Constance, John Mureithi, and John Waweru waylaid a lorry driver and his two colleagues who were supplying bread within Ruai area and forcefully took the three crates before trying to escape.

“It was reported by one Caleb Wawire Luhyia male adult that today at around 0300 hrs while in the company of Mathews Clinton and joseph Mwatu they were supplying broadways bread within Gatuoro area in Ruai they were accosted by a group of men who forcefully took three crates full of bread from the lorry and started running away,” said a police report seen by Capital FM News.

Police say the victims pursued the suspects and managed to recover the crates assisted by members of the public.

In the process one of the victims, Joseph Mwatu was hit on the head.

Police said that their officers who were on routine patrol in the area were alerted of the incident before they rushed to the scene

“They managed to rescue one of the suspects who was about to be lynched by irate members of the public in the process they managed to arrest 4 suspects,” police said.

The incident comes at a time when some Kenyans are going through difficult times occassioned by the high cost of living.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

40 million more faced acute hunger in 2021: UN

Paris, May 3 – The number of people facing hunger rose to 193 million last year as conflict, climate change and economic crises ravaged...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Makau Mutua dares Ruto to name Kalonzo his deputy in raging debate

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Raila Odinga’s Presidential Campaign Spokesman, Makau Mutua has dared Deputy President William Ruto to name Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya Healthcare Federation lauds govt on Moderna manufacturing facility deal

Nairobi, Kenya, May 4- Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF), the Health Sector Board of Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), has lauded the government, for securing...

3 hours ago

Top stories

HELB extends penalty waiver to June

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has announced an extension of the Covid-19 100 penalty waiver to June 30,...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Search for Raila’s deputy begins as Kalonzo threatens to skip vetting

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – The seven-member team tasked to identify Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August polls is on Wednesday set to...

9 hours ago

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP), May 3 – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: – Israel slams Lavrov Hitler comments – Israeli...

1 day ago

August Elections

IEBC to suspend voter registration exercise on Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says that the application for new registration and change in registration of voters...

2 days ago

Headlines

Govt imposes 30-day curfew in Marsabit following increased banditry attacks

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 -Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Monday announced a dusk to dawn curfew in Marsabit following cases of insecurity in...

2 days ago