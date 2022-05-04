4 arrested in Nairobi for attempting to steal bread

Nairobi, Kenya, May 4- Four men have been arrested after they attempted to steal three crates of bread from a supplier in Nairobi’s Njiru area.

Police say the suspects identified as Harrison Kiarie, Fidel Constance, John Mureithi, and John Waweru waylaid a lorry driver and his two colleagues who were supplying bread within Ruai area and forcefully took the three crates before trying to escape.

“It was reported by one Caleb Wawire Luhyia male adult that today at around 0300 hrs while in the company of Mathews Clinton and joseph Mwatu they were supplying broadways bread within Gatuoro area in Ruai they were accosted by a group of men who forcefully took three crates full of bread from the lorry and started running away,” said a police report seen by Capital FM News.

Police say the victims pursued the suspects and managed to recover the crates assisted by members of the public.

In the process one of the victims, Joseph Mwatu was hit on the head.

Police said that their officers who were on routine patrol in the area were alerted of the incident before they rushed to the scene

“They managed to rescue one of the suspects who was about to be lynched by irate members of the public in the process they managed to arrest 4 suspects,” police said.

The incident comes at a time when some Kenyans are going through difficult times occassioned by the high cost of living.