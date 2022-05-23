Connect with us

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o.

County News

23pc of revenue yet to be disbursed to counties- CoG

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30-The Council of Governors says the National Treasury is yet to disburse 23 percent of revenue to counties for the financial year 2021/ 2022, with total arrears owed to counties standing at sh 83.4 billion.

The Council’s Health Committee Chairman Governor Anyang Nyongo said it is unfortunate that the funds are yet to be disbursed with only a month to end the current financial year.

Nyongo noted that so far only 17 counties have received their allocation for the month of April, and all 47 counties are yet to receive their May allocation.

“With only four weeks remaining to the end of financial year 2021/2022, the National Treasury has only disbursed 77 percent of the equitable share to the counties. Cumulatively Sh83.4 billion is owed to counties,” Nyong’o said.

The Kisumu Governor urged the National Treasury to expedite the disbursement of funds, saying the delay is negatively affecting services in the counties.

“These perennial delays have affected service delivery in counties and led to further accumulation of pending bills, this is also threatening the desired smooth transition after August 2022 elections,” he stated.

Nyongo also revelead that no county has received the sh 39.9 billion that was allocated to county governments as additional allocations in the current financial year.

“This is unlawful and unacceptable,” he stated.

