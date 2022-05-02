2 police officers arrested for robbing a foreigner

Nairobi, Kenya, May 6-Two police officers were on Thursday arrested for allegedly robbing an Egyptian national who was under arrest.

A police report seen by Capital FM news indicates that the two suspects pounced on the victim moments after he had purchased some household items from a warehouse in the city.

“It was reported by one namely Susan Makena director Apogee Warehouse Group that today (Thursday) the 05/05/2022 at around 10.40 hrs, she received a call from the victim namely Noaman Mosaad Abdelaziz Awadella Egyptian national who informed her that he had been arrested by officers and he was being taken to the Industrial Area Police station,” the police report reads in part.

Police say that the Warehouse director went to the Industrial Area Police station but could not locate the victim there adding that he later informed her that the suspects had taken him to Imaara Mall.

The report further revealed that she proceeded to the mall and met with the victim who was in the company of the two officers drawn from the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) officers.

According to the report one of the suspects was dressed in a police jungle uniform and armed with an AK 47 riffle while his colleague was dressed in civilian clothes.

Makena insisted they proceed to Mlolongo Police Station because they had arrested the victim at Gate Way Mall.

“The three boarded her make Toyota Fielder white in colour. The officers complained that the reportee was disrupting their mission but she drove on until she reached the area past the airport junction when one officer handcuffed the victim and forcefully removed Sh 100, 500 from the victim’s small sling bag,” police said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police say that one of the officers then took away the reportee’s phone and gave it to his colleague officer and then abruptly he engaged the car hand brake, while the Motor vehicle was still in motion.

The vehicle then turned around and hit an oncoming vehicle and a road traffic accident occurred.

“The officers escaped with the said cash and leaving the reportee’s phone at the back seat. The victim further alleges that the officers while at Industrial Area jurisdiction stole from him 7 cookware boxes all valued at Ksh 175,000 which he had bought at the reportee’s above-named company,” the report read.

According to the report, the said officers then returned back shortly to the scene of the accident, both having changed into civilian attire and unarmed.

A duty officer at Embakasi and his team proceeded to the scene and rescued the victim who was still handcuffed, and arrested the two police officers identified as Kennedy Otuma Riendo and no 249490 pc Joseph Kioko Kakuli both stationed at CIPU headquarters.

Police say nobody was injured during the incident adding that a vehicle with the seven boxes was recovered at Mlolongo.