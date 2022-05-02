Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Reports suggest that the incident happened when the roof of a building which was under demolition caved in while the victims were vandalizing the demolished building/COURTESY

County News

2 die as building collapses on vandals in Kiambu’s Ruiru area

Authorities said that an unknown number of people are believed to have been trapped in the collapsed two-storey building.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — Two people have lost their lives following the collapse of a building in Kiambu’s Ruiru area.

Reports suggest that the incident happened when the roof of a building which was under demolition caved in while the victims were vandalizing the demolished building.

Authorities said that an unknown number of people are believed to have been trapped in the collapsed two-storey building.

An operation to rescue other victims were underway.

The incident is reported to have occurred around 10am on Wednesday.

The building was partly brought down by Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to pave way for expansion of the Eastern bypass.

The incident was reported just two months after a four-storey building under construction at Regen area within Kikuyu constituency Kiambu County collapsed.

The building also leaned onto another high-rise affecting tenants.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In October, 2021, a nine-storey building that was under construction also collapsed in Kiambu’s OJ area.

The incident came barely a month after two other buildings collapsed in Gachie and Kinoo.

Responding to the 2021 incidents, Kiambu Governor James Nyoro formed a task force to evaluate the structural status of buildings under construction within the county.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Security agencies in Marsabit vow complete crackdown on illegal arms

Nairobi, Kenya, May 18 – Security forces deployed in the troubled Marsabit County have vowed to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to...

1 hour ago

Kenya

UDA most popular party at 29pc, TIFA poll shows

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) shows that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) enjoys the most...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

38 independent presidential candidates cleared to present nomination papers

IEBC on Wednesday published names of 38 independent candidates cleared to present their nominations to Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE

3 hours ago

August Elections

PICTURE STORY: Igathe intensifies campaigns in Nairobi for Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Nairobi Governor aspirant Polycarp Igathe has continued to hit the ground running in a bid to popularize his bid....

4 hours ago

Kenya

Climate lobby group to petition House of Commons over enforcement of Laikipia fire court order

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – An environment lobby group will now be travelling to London, United Kingdom next month to present a protest petition...

5 hours ago

August Elections

Raila-Karua presidential ticket most preferred – TIFA

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) has placed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga popularity ahead...

6 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kalonzo sets irreducible minimums to reconsider Azimio exit

It has emerged that the Wiper leader who announced on Monday is said to have demanded the inclusion of the portfolio offered to him...

7 hours ago

Kenya

PSVs plying Ngong road to terminate at Green Park from next Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has announced that Green park terminus will start operating on Tuesday next week. The first Public...

7 hours ago