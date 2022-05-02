2 die as building collapses on vandals in Kiambu’s Ruiru area

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — Two people have lost their lives following the collapse of a building in Kiambu’s Ruiru area.

Reports suggest that the incident happened when the roof of a building which was under demolition caved in while the victims were vandalizing the demolished building.

Authorities said that an unknown number of people are believed to have been trapped in the collapsed two-storey building.

An operation to rescue other victims were underway.

The incident is reported to have occurred around 10am on Wednesday.

The building was partly brought down by Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to pave way for expansion of the Eastern bypass.

The incident was reported just two months after a four-storey building under construction at Regen area within Kikuyu constituency Kiambu County collapsed.

The building also leaned onto another high-rise affecting tenants.

In October, 2021, a nine-storey building that was under construction also collapsed in Kiambu’s OJ area.

The incident came barely a month after two other buildings collapsed in Gachie and Kinoo.

Responding to the 2021 incidents, Kiambu Governor James Nyoro formed a task force to evaluate the structural status of buildings under construction within the county.