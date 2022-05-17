120 needy students in Bomet get full sponsorship under Elimu Scholarship

BOMET, Kenya, May 17 — Some 120 needy students from vulnerable families in Bomet County who did their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) this year, were yesterday flagged off to join secondary schools after being granted the Elimu Scholarship.

Elimu scholarship programme is sponsored by the government, Equity Bank, and World Bank. It aims at enabling students from vulnerable backgrounds to get empowered through education.

The scholarship caters for School fees, transport to and from school and learning materials for the beneficiaries for the four-year education period.

Students who benefit under the Elimu scholarship are basically from public primary schools.

Flagging off the third cohort of Elimu scholarship beneficiaries, Bomet Central Deputy county commissioner Victor Kisachi affirmed that the initiative was in line with the government’s policy of 100 per cent transition from primary school to secondary school.

“Our government is working towards ensuring that all students complete their primary education and proceed to the next level of studies which is secondary schools. The ministry of education has incorporated programmes like this to benefit vulnerable children in the society,” explained Kisachi.

The administrator advised students who managed to get the scholarship to adhere to ministry regulations and work hard now that all their education needs have been catered for.

Reports from Elimu scholarship Program indicate that 9000 thousand students who sat for the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education around the Country were picked to be sponsored by the programme that started three years ago. So far it has benefited around 27,000 poor students.