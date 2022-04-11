Youngest MP to Munya: I can always return the car gift to President Kenyatta, my loyalty cannot be bought

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 11- Kenya’s youngest Member of Parliament Paul Mwirigi has defended his move to support Deputy President William Ruto at the expense of President Uhuru Kenyatta who gifted him a car after clinching the seat in 2017.

His sentiments follow a statement by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya who called him out for showing a leaning towards Ruto despite the President having shown him a kind gesture.

The Igembe South legislator expressly stated on his Facebook post that the head of state issued the Prado TX car as a gift expecting nothing in return.

“First and foremost, let me thank His Excellency the President for gifting me a car in the year 2017. I am much humbled now as I was then. Secondly, I wish to appreciate the President for gifting me wholeheartedly without expecting anything in return,” said Mwirigi.

The Lawmaker noted that if Munya was speaking on behalf of the head of state then he will have no option than to return the car as his loyalty cannot be bought by the gift.

“Meanwhile, if at all CS Munya is speaking for the president, (since he as done this repeatedly in different occasions), I may, for the sake of my peace of mind and independence consider returning the gift. I will not bear the blackmail by the CS anymore,” Mwirigi noted.

“And, If the attacks are an orchestrated plan to co-erce me to change my decision, well it will be an exercise in futility,” he added.

During a meeting at Igembe Tea Factory in Igembe, Munya criticized the legislator over what he referred to as disrespect for President Kenyatta despite his benevolence.

“You don’t insult an elder who addresses you as his son and bought your first car out of love. You should reciprocate by supporting him and telling the people the good things he has done for them,” stated Munya.

Mwirigi made news after the aftermath of the 2017 polls having won the parliamentary seat as an independent candidate while campaigning on a bicycle.

The legislator who seeks to defend his seat using the UDA ticket on Sunday stated even if the President would not have bought him the car, he would still have used the Sh 7 Million car grant to do the same.