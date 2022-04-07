YATANI: Sh544.4 billion allocated to the education sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has allocated Sh544.4 billion to the education sector.

While delivering the budget statemen for the 2022/2023 financial year on Thursday, Yatani pointed out that Sh12 billion has been allocated for the Free Primary Education program.

He indicated that Sh64.4 billion of these monies will be allocated for the Free Day Secondary School Education program.

Yatani further stated that Sh5 billion will be allocated for the examination fee waiver while Sh1.2 billion will be used in the training of teachers.