Yatani arrived with less fanfare as compared to previous years in budget reading days. COURTESY

BUDGET

Yatani in Parliament for Sh3.3tn budget statement

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani is in Parliament to deliver President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime last budget.

Yatani arrived with less fanfare as compared to previous years in budget reading days.

His three-vehicle motorcade was escorted by a battalion of police officers armed with guns who at some point started running besides it.

He arrived at 2:45pm flanked by Principal Secretary Julius Muia and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge.

He was received by National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai and Finance Committee Chair Gladys Wanga and his counterpart from Budget committee Kanini Kega.

Yatani is expected to read the budget statement in parliament that elaborates how the Sh3.3 trillion budget will be executed to manage the nation in the next financial year of 2022/2023.

Cabinet Secretaries who have arrived for the function include Najib Balala (Tourism),Faridah Karoney (Lands) and Simon Chelgui (Labour).

This year’s budget is being read two months before the end of the 2021/22 financial year due to the August 9th polls elections calendar.

Expectations are high that the government will highlight strategies to eliminate challenges facing the nation especially economic ones that have adversely affected standards of living.

