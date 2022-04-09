Xi Jinping salutes a confident China as Beijing 2022 spirit shines through

Chinese President Xi Jinping has heaped praise on the heroes behind the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, commending their keen sense of responsibility in making the showpiece events a success and bringing a confident and open China to the fore.

“All individuals involved in bidding, preparing and hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games have fostered a Beijing 2022 spirit,” Xi said during an award ceremony in Beijing on Friday in recognition of the role models’ contributions.

“They bear in mind the bigger picture and aim high,” he added. “They take it as their own duty to earn glory for China… They demonstrate bravery in taking responsibility and work hard in solidarity with the people.”

04:12

Xi said the individuals displayed “confidence in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics,” and showed the hospitality and sincerity of the Chinese people in an effort to “promote mutual understanding and friendship between people around the world.”

The president applauded the Beijing 2022 role models’ resilience and fighting spirit to face the challenges directly, defying the odds to march on for victory. “They pursued excellence with great attention to detail, and adhered to the highest standards and strictest requirements, striving to make breakthroughs and create miracles,” he said.

With the official motto of the Beijing 2022 “Together for a Shared Future” having echoed through the sporting spectacles, Xi complimented those individuals for advancing world unity and togetherness.

“They have made a passionate call to the world: let’s build a community with a shared future for humankind,” he said.