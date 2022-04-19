Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Wiper Women Democrats disown Karua Endorsement

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Wiper Democratic Movement Women League has disowned the endorsement of Martha Karua to deputize Raila Odinga by a section of women leaders saying they are part of Azimio-One Kenya coalition and yet they were not consulted on the matter.

The Team led by their Chair Hon Rose Museo said the decision was one sided and that Wiper being part of the Azimio-One Kenya Coalition disassociate themselves with the section of the team that come together to make an assumptive conclusion on a heavy matter like that.

The Wiper Women League stated that their choice for the position of Deputy President to Raila Odinga is Kalonzo Musyoka. 

The Women Leaders made the remarks on Tuesday at the Kalonzo Musyoka Command Centre where they paid him a courtesy call. 

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Raila promises to return port services to Mombasa within three months

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has promised to return port services to Mombasa within three months...

3 mins ago

Kenya

Police to detain 3 terror suspects who were planning attacks during easter for 14 more days

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 19 – Police have been granted fourteen more days to detain three terror suspects arrested in Mombasa for planning attacks during...

25 mins ago

County News

Female Athlete murdered in Iten

ITEN, Kenya, Apr 19 – A female athlete has been found murdered in a house in Iten town. The upcoming athlete has been identified...

48 mins ago

Kenya

Azimio-One Kenya to unveil Nairobi gubernatorial candidate on Thursday after consensus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Consensus in the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya gubernatorial ticket in Nairobi county might muzzle the political ambitions of  aspirants...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Chaos in Nyakach as one person accused of running parallel ODM nominations

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 19 – Police was forced to teargas Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters in Urudi polling station in Nyakach Sub County after...

1 hour ago

Top stories

20 million risk starvation as Horn of Africa drought worsens: UN

Nairobi (AFP), Apr 19 – Twenty million people are at risk of starvation this year as delayed rains worsen an already brutal drought in...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Wiper settles on Julius Malombe in the Kitui Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Wiper Democratic Movement on Tuesday nominated former Kitui Governor Julius Makau Malombe as its candidate for the Kitui gubernatorial...

3 hours ago

Kenya

500,000 Kenyans facing catastrophic hunger due to drought – WFP

Nairobi, Kenya, April 19 – At least 500,000 Kenyans are facing high risk of hunger due to the biting drought in the Horn of...

5 hours ago