Wiper Women Democrats disown Karua Endorsement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Wiper Democratic Movement Women League has disowned the endorsement of Martha Karua to deputize Raila Odinga by a section of women leaders saying they are part of Azimio-One Kenya coalition and yet they were not consulted on the matter.

The Team led by their Chair Hon Rose Museo said the decision was one sided and that Wiper being part of the Azimio-One Kenya Coalition disassociate themselves with the section of the team that come together to make an assumptive conclusion on a heavy matter like that.

The Wiper Women League stated that their choice for the position of Deputy President to Raila Odinga is Kalonzo Musyoka.

The Women Leaders made the remarks on Tuesday at the Kalonzo Musyoka Command Centre where they paid him a courtesy call.