August Elections

Wiper settles on Julius Malombe in the Kitui Governor’s race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Wiper Democratic Movement on Tuesday nominated former Kitui Governor Julius Makau Malombe as its candidate for the Kitui gubernatorial contest in August this year.

The party settled on Malombe through a consensus process that has taken over two weeks between him (Malombe) and immediate Kenya Ambassador to Uganda Hon Kiema Kilonzo spearheaded by the Wiper Party Leader Hon Kalonzo Musyoka.    

During a brief ceremony held at the Command Centre, Kalonzo said they relied on several options before settling on Malombe including scientific survey, religious leaders concuss, National Executive Council (NEC) resolutions among others.   

 Kalonzo indicated that the party put a lot of effort to engage aspirants along the lines of consensus taking into consideration the high rate of infiltration by opposing parties for the weak candidates to emerge winners during primaries.

 Deputy speaker Jessicah Mbalu also got the direct ticket after her competitor William Malile agreed to support her for her to run for the third term.

 In his acceptance speech, Malombe agreed to work with all party members, MPs, senator and women Representative to capture all the elective seats in Kitui County.  

