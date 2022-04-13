Connect with us

August Elections

Wiper insists Sonko is free to run for Governor’s seat in Mombasa

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 13 – Wiper Democratic Movement Party will consider former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s candidature for Mombasa gubernatorial race during the August General Election.

The County’s Party Chairman Sheikh Twaha Omar said the party has not closed its door on Sonko from seeking its ticket to run for the gubernatorial race.

He was speaking on Wednesday at Serani Primary School in Old Town ward during a press briefing on the party MCA nomination in 29 out of 30 wards areas in Mombasa County.

Twaha said that Sonko will now battle it out for the ticket with Kisauni Ali Mbogo who was initially the only candidate who had already been given the party ticket.

Wiper party’s Secretary General Shakila Abdallah is quoted in the local media saying that the party had issued a direct ticket to Mbogo during the party’s NDC at the Bomas of Kenya.

“What is being referred to as a direct ticket is an interim nomination certificate that can be invalidated, in case more candidates emerge to seek party ticket to run for a particular elective position. I can confirm the party has not issued tickets to any candidate in Mombasa,” he added.

Omar, a member of Wiper National Executive Committee (NEC) said Sonko has submitted his credentials to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for verification.

“The only thing he has not done is make public pronouncements over his intention to run for the seat. As the party branch chairman, we have received and confirmed Sonko’s name among candidates seeking to run for Mombasa governor seat on our party ticket,” he added.

He said the party County branch officials are ready to receive his candidature and others eyeing the top devolved unit leadership positions.

Omar said the party will explore possibilities of using consensus on who between Sonko and Mbogo will fly its ticket in the August elections.

“We can use the concensus to determine who between Mbogo and Sonko should be our flag bearer for the Mombasa Governor’s position. They are also free to discuss among themselves who will be the candidate and the running mate,” he added.  

On the nomination exercise, the Wiper Party County coordinator Alex Masha said there was a late kickoff of the exercise due to hitches including delay in arrival of polling materials and aspirants’ disagreement over voting process.

“We eventually agreed with all aspirants that party members from a particular ward area shall use their national identity cards to cast their votes. We secured the polling centers with police officers frisking each voter to ensure no act of hooliganism will be perpetrated throughout the process,” added Masha.

The Wiper party will field candidates in five out of six constituencies in Mombasa, leaving out Kisauni currently represented by Mbogo.

