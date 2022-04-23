What you need to know about Earth Day 2022 – including how to green-up your life

By Philip Wahome/Multichoice.

Earth Day takes place on 22 April every year. The day is dedicated to showing support for environmental protection and is coordinated globally by EarthDay.org – formerly known as the Earth Day Network. This year, the theme for Earth Day is “Invest in our Planet”.

Looking back

The first Earth Day took place in the United States of America in 1970 and was organised by Wisconsin Senator, Gaylord Nelson, and Denis Hayes, a graduate student at Harvard university. The day was created as a result of the rise in environmental activism during the 1960s and was aimed at educating people on the importance of environmental conservation.

Nelson was a life-long conservationist and strongly supported making environmental issues a central focus of political agendas. He saw Earth Day as an opportunity to mobilise Americans to take action. The event was attended by over 20 million people across the country and strengthened support for legislation such as the Clean Air Act.

In 1990, thanks to Hayes, Earth Day went global. The event had more than 200 million participants across 140 countries. Today, EarthDay.org brings together more than 20 000 partners and organisations across 190 countries.

The mission

Earth Day’s main mission is to diversify, educate, and activate a worldwide environmental movement. Covering topics from renewable energy to global warming, the day is a time for us to reflect on the future of our planet. EarthDay.org founded Earth Day on the idea that all people, regardless of race, gender, income, or geography, have a moral right to a healthy, sustainable environment. This mission is pursued through education, public policy, and activism campaigns.

While Earth Day may only occur once a year, EarthDay.org is always on the go and has an array of events on offer throughout the year. There’s no reason Earth Day can’t be every day. For more information visit earthday.org.

A greener future

“A green future is a prosperous future,” says EarthDay.org. And, for us to create a green future, we must work together. Investing in our planet, means we all need to act boldly, innovate broadly, and implement equitably. From governments and institutions to citizens, everyone has a part to play. No part is too small to help make a change.

Want to help? Here are six easy ways to green-up your life:

Recycle as much of your waste as possible.

Limit the amount of fossil fuels you use and try to walk or cycle whenever you can. You could also try a lift club – a great way to split those petrol costs!

Choose more environmentally friendly packaging options. This could be as simple as using a re-usable mesh bag for loose fruit and veg when grocery shopping.

Shop local. This way, your products won’t have to travel long distances to get to you, which will ultimately limit fossil fuel use. Plus, you’ll be helping businesses in your own community.

Choose glass storage options. Glass is a great zero waste food storage solution, especially if you’re re-using glass jars or containers – think mayonnaise jars, pickle jars, peanut butter jars… the possibilities are endless.

Educate yourself. Being well-informed is an easy way to stay on top of the environmental issues that are most pressing. This will help you prioritise your personal green goals and educate others.

We all have a role to play when it comes to investing in our planet. If everyone does their part, and we keep working together, hopefully we’ll see positive changes for the future of Earth.

