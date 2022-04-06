Connect with us

The Wiper Leader said he has been in talks with officials from the US to revert the travel ban issued against Sonko. /FILE

Kenya

What Sonko took, he returned to Kenyans, Kalonzo says as he defends him

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 6 – Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has for the first time come out in defense of Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over the corruption allegations against him.

Musyoka during a meeting with political aspirants within the outfit castigated the United States for issuing a travel ban against Sonko while giving freewill to known corrupt individuals within the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The Wiper Leader spilled the beans by revealing he has been in talks with officials from the US to revert the travel ban issued against Sonko.

“I was meeting the American church in my campaign secretariat, and we spoke. You know that is my area of expertise. I asked why they (Americans) denied travel documents to Governor Sonko who was there with me. I put up a very strong case,” he stated.

Musyoka questioned why Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders were given a leeway to travel to the United States despite being adversely mentioned in mega corruption cases in the country.

“You get a whole person getting 1,000 notes changed because of corruption and you allow them to come visit your country,” he said.

The Former Vice President assured that he will defend Sonko painting him as a corrupt free man saying he hasn’t been charged with any crime as his graft cases are pending in court.

“I encourage our brother Governor Sonko, a fighter for the Common person. The person with the heart of the common man. I will stand with Sonko in it all so that he stands out strong,” Musyoka said.

Sonko is seeking to vie for Nairobi gubernatorial seat using Wiper party ticket having ditched Jubilee party.

The biggest headache for him however is whether the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will clear him to vie for any elective seat.

The appellate court dismissed Sonko’s appeal of the High court decision upholding his removal from office which had him move to the supreme court.

Sonko said he will not relent in his fight to prove his impeachment was illegal as he maintained that he will be vindicated by the Supreme Court.

IEBC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marjan Hussein said the law is clear that one must be found guilty and convicted in order to be barred from running for office.

Sonko who was unceremoniously impeached in 2020 has since declared that he will be vying for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the August polls.

The grounds for impeachment outlined, included gross violation of the Constitution and Public Finance Act 2012, inability to control and manage public debts and clear pending expenses, exhibiting incompetence and inability to offer leadership, willingly failing to name a Deputy Governor with an ulterior motive of holding the county at ransom.

Also cited was irregular award of tenders, saying most were inflated in prices and irregular payment of suppliers.

Prior to his impeachment in December Sonko had appointed the then Nairobi’s Disaster Management Chief, Ann Kananu as Deputy Governor.

